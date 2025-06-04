Lackawanna Trail High School team two participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. From left are, first row: Rachel Frissell, faculty specialist for the University’s Physics and Engineering Department; Kelly Berry, team coach; and Mia Roman. Second row: Stephen Reppa, Emma Shaw, Kian John, Holden Edwards, Avery Ronchi and Tyler Jervis.

Competition and hands-on experience are not always part of the academic curriculum in high school.

That is partly why The University of Scranton’s Hayes Family Science Competition is such a big hit with the dozen high schools and nearly 200 potential engineers and scientists who participated in this year’s event at the Byron Center.

The April event included challenges related to concepts including energy, gravitation, kinematics and momentum. It included an exercise in which Majid Mokhtari, senior laboratory engineer at Scranton, engineered a mechanical arm to shoot a basketball through a hoop; Mokhtari’s robotic arm made all three shots it attempted.

Results from the day included Honesdale High School team two winning the overall team competition. Members of the winning team were: Jesse Balsam, Jonathan Cooley, Vera Downey, Zach Meagher, Liam Miller, Rylan Montgomery and Christian Sandman. Rebecca Kretschmer was their coach.

Berwick Gold finished second overall. Members of the team placing second were: Christopher Bowman, Makayla Brown, Jack Kendron, Derek Moss and Nicholas Uram. Matthew Shrader was their coach.

North Pocono Red placed third overall. Members of the third-place team were: Dillon Brace, Joe DiMattio, Justin Fontanella, Daniel Guglielmo, Kyle Mizenko, Allison Rocco and Christian Segiel. John Croom was their coach.

Among the day’s highlights was a Jeopardy-style trivia game – won by North Pocono High School’s Christian Segiel, who edged second- and third-place finishers Sean Rossi and Luke Joseph, both of Crestwood High School