The Rotary Club of the Abingtons hosted the 2025 scholarship recipients from the Abington School District on May 15. Annually, the Dolbear Foundation funds further education opportunities and shares those experiences with Abington members. Included this year were two law enforcement officers who will receive additional training. From left are, first row: Officer Gordon Demming and Officer Jeff Spagna; Second row: Dr. Kaas, Jessica Frazier, Katie Owens and Michelle Fangio; Third row: Dr. LaCoe, Jessica Verry, Ashley Taggart, Victoria Borel and Adam Baker.