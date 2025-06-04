Murphy Family Homestead raises chickens, offers educational program

RANSOM TWP. — The Murphy family has lots of chickens and a few roosters and ducks. The chicks provide an education to students and others about how they grow. The homestead is located on Ransom Road.

“Two years ago, my grandfather passed away. My husband Mike, my daughters Claire and Maddie and myself moved back to Ransom where I grew up. A long time ago, when my grandfather’s family bought this property, it was originally a farm. Being self-sufficient is always something we wanted to become, so coming back home to where we had the ability and resources to do so much made it all possible,” said Kay Murphy.

There are 77 chickens along with two Silkie roosters that live with the family ducks. There is also another rooster that is with the laying hens and a few young adult roosters. The chickens have hatched approximately 35 to 40 eggs.

The chickens have names with their favorite being Lulu. She is the only olive egger which means she lays eggs with green shells.

The Murrays conduct a Raise-a-Chick program with area schools.

“The Raise a Chick program was actually something that one of my friends had suggested. She had told me there was a local woman who worked with the schools to supply eggs so they could hatch them for classroom projects. That woman had stopped doing it and I figured that if we had the supplies, I could do the same. I supply the brooder, heating supplies, bedding, food and an instruction list for care to families who are interested and they can raise the chicks for a few weeks. A lot of interest has come from teachers who have gotten permission to have the equipment in their classrooms. Families involved have also taken the chicks to their child’s school for the child’s class to see.”

The family sells eggs at a roadside stand near the end of their driveway. They also sell live plants, berry bushes and fresh fruits and vegetables.

The eggs are sold for $5 a dozen.

“Chickens are so intelligent and form bonds with each other and their humans. They can be snuggled like any companion animal, often take naps while being held and purr like cats. They are great for insect control, specifically ticks along with rodent control. One of the best things is knowing if I care for them, they will give me amazing, delicious eggs and eventually will give my family meat. Our chickens are pastured raised, which means that they are not kept in cages, have several acres to wander each day and eat a natural diet.

There is a wait list for the chick program.

For information, visit the Murphy Family Homestead Facebook page.