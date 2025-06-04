Summer Solstice and Strawberry Festival set for June 14

CLARKS SUMMIT — Summer is approaching. The warmer weather makes the strawberries grow in full bloom. The strawberries become popular in the month of June. Especially here in Clarks Summit, where Summit’s Summer Solstice and Strawberry Festival will take place on Saturday, June 14.

Sponsored by the Abington Business & Professional Association, this downtown event will feature all things summer with live music, sidewalk sales, and strawberry-themed family fun. Having its full harvest in June, Pallman Farms will be having a stand with their strawberries. Clarks Summit Borough Council President Gerrie Carey will be dressed as a strawberry.

The festival will kick off with Kids’ Strawberry Strut Races, which will take place by Chermak’s Service on the end of Davis Street. Kids up to age 5 will race at 9:30 a.m. and kids from age 6 to 11 will race at 10 a.m. Mike Normandia, owner of the gym Life Fitness Goals, will lead a warm-up and stretch before the races. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

In honor of Father’s Day, all adults will be invited to participate in the Pie Eating Contest on Spring Street at 11 a.m. The street, which is next to the borough building, will also host kids’ games including Find the Worm, Oreo Tower Water Balloon Sling Shot, and Rocket Launch, kids’ crafts provided by Theo Corcoran of Dare to Wonder, a community chalk mural, and local vendors. Some of the vendors will include Lackawanna Lemonade, Eventfully Yours (balloons), caricature artist Skylar Conway, face painter Monica Noelle, crotched goodies by Sprinkles, Nutrition by Hilary, and Penn State Master Gardeners. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should message the Clarks Summit Festivities Page. Deadline to apply is June 10.

Retail businesses will have special sales and unique items that highlight the strawberry theme. Everything Natural will offer a big sidewalk sale with light strawberry-themed refreshments. The store will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday, June 21 with live music and a storewide sale, raffle giveaways, and special offerings.

For the Summer Solstice and Strawberry Festival, Pure Suds Company will be launching its summer product line including strawberry smoothie bath bombs and key lime-coconut sugar scrubs. Fresh muddled watermelon cocktails will be served at the Pure Suds Company and The Crystal Conclusion.

“At the Crystal shop, every client will receive a complimentary strawberry quartz tumble crystal with their purchase,” said owner Jessica Colvin.

The Gathering Place will have an Author’s Showcase and Book Sale. Local authors will present their books for Authentic Endeavors Publishing. They will read their works to children and will raffle copies.

One of the authors, Alison Treat will present her novel, “One Traveler.” It is a historical fiction set on the cusp of the Civil War. According to a blurb written by Treat, the plot is:

In the spring of 1860, seventeen-year-old Sidney Judson loses his parents in a carriage accident. Although he thought of himself as a grown man before their deaths, now he cannot bear to stay at the home he shared with them. He leaves Roswell, Georgia to journey north to his father’s hometown in Pennsylvania where he stays with his aunt and uncle, soon discovering that they are members of the Underground Railroad. While Sidney is facing the past his father tried to forget and coming to terms with his own role in his parents’ deaths, his entire belief system is challenged by the community around him. His attraction to the winsome Rachel further complicates his situation as her inner person far outshines that of his sweetheart in Georgia. The closer he grows to his northern family, the more he wishes he’d never promised to return to the south.

“I’m excited to be part of the event” said Treat. “It sounds like it will be an amazing opportunity to meet readers and spend time with other authors.”

Other authors featured at the event will be Charles Benjamin Davis, Dr, Melvyn and Marilyn Wolk, Jo Ann Wolczak, Pastor Jack Rehill, Marquitta Saunders, Mark Nelson O’Brien, Amy Olmedo, Sharlotte Brian, and Tammy Hader.

Gourmet soups and other light lunch items will be offered for sale at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking throughout Clarks Summit will be free for the whole day.

The Gathering Place will feature an author showcase as part of the Summer Solstice Strawberry Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14.

Authentic Endeavors Publishing Company, led by Theresa Velardi, will bring in local authors and their books. Books will be available for purchase, and authors will conduct book signings and discussions about writing and reading in a friendly open forum. Each author will auction off a copy of his or her book.

The authors who will be featured are Charles Benjamin Davis, Dr. Melvyn and Marilyn Wolk, Jo Ann Walczak, Pastor Jack Rehill, Alison Treat, Marquitta Saunders, Mark Nelson O’Brien, Amy Olmedo and Sharlotte Brian.

Just a few of the titles that will be read that day are "Leo the Border Collie from Pa goes to Vermont," "Jacob's Magic Vegetables," "Aline the Super Saver," Gentle with Gertie," "Why Am I Here?" and "The Ill-phabet."

Children are welcome throughout the day.