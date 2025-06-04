Home News Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ new fundraiser takes off NewsSports Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ new fundraiser takes off June 4, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Female winners are, from left: Jennifer Perry, Dalton, third place; Emma Horsley, Dalton, second place; and Addisyn Mummert, Clarks Summit, first place. Submitted Photo Male winners are, from left: Bobby Shield, third place, Clarks Summit; Nikolai Sutton, Clarks Summit. second place; Brendan Dwyer, Dalton, first place. Submitted Photo Chairman and Founder Chris Loftus, left, and Rotary President Steve Selige rest easy after their work to sponsor the Inaugural 5K. Submitted Photo ❮ ❯ CLARKS SUMMIT — The Rotary Club of the Abingtons held its first-ever 5K race on Saturday, May 24. 107 runners and walkers hit the cool, green trail to help raise funds for the organization. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Family farm transforms into event venue Area high school teams participate in physics competition Abington-area residents recognized for academic achievements View Comments