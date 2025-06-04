Chairman and Founder Chris Loftus, left, and Rotary President Steve Selige rest easy after their work to sponsor the Inaugural 5K.

Male winners are, from left: Bobby Shield, third place, Clarks Summit; Nikolai Sutton, Clarks Summit. second place; Brendan Dwyer, Dalton, first place.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Rotary Club of the Abingtons held its first-ever 5K race on Saturday, May 24. 107 runners and walkers hit the cool, green trail to help raise funds for the organization.