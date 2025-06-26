Members of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons are ready to enjoy the Independence Day fun coming up Thursday, July 3, at Abington Heights Middle School. The gates open at 5 p.m. with food trucks, children’s activities and entertainment by Rock 107 featuring Terry Deitz. Parking is $10 per vehicle. The fireworks show starts at dusk. From left, first row: Diane Calabro; Judah Whitney; Phyllis Ruzbarsky; Mike Wademan, co-chair; Janice Bevacqua; and Marcia Loughman. Second row: Joe Bonk; Billy Angel; Roger Mattes, co-chair (playing ball); and Christopher Loftus, incoming president. (Submitted Photo)