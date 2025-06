The Rotary Club of the Abingtons hosted Johanna Rynholm (right) from Sweden. Johanna had tons of fun traveling, attending Abington Heights High School, participating in school sports, seeing a Penguins hockey game and a RailRiders game and attending a multi-district Rotary Conference in Hershey, among other activities. Chris Loftus (left), incoming club president, and Louise Loftus (center) served as hosts.