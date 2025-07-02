The Abington Lions Club recently awarded scholarships to four graduating seniors from Abington Heights High School during the school’s Scholarship Awards & Reflections Ceremony held at the Montdale Country Club. From left: Anna Ni, who plans to attend Penn State University, Scranton; Maura Pivirotto, who plans to attend the University of Scranton; Richard Winslow, scholarship presenter, Abington Lions Club; Jacob Walters, who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh; and Franco Scandale, who plans to attend Johnson College. Submitted Photo

