Engraved pavers

There’s still time to purchase an engraved paver! This community project will run through Aug. 31. Email jdetter@albright.org with questions or to request an order form.

Thank you to all who have supported this project!

Library closure

The library will be closed on Friday, July 4, in observance of the holiday.

Summerquest

SummerQuest is here! This year’s theme is “Color Our World,” which celebrates the many ways art enriches the world and encourages creativity, exploration and diversity. Patrons may pick up a log sheet from their local library to help track their reading progress throughout the challenge and offer suggestions for colorful, creative activities. Children, teens and adults can complete a sheet and return it to their Library for the opportunity to win a prize at the conclusion of the event.

Festival of stories

Is your 4th-12th grader into trivia, art, writing, and/or performing? Then the Festival of Stories (FOS) is the perfect opportunity for your child to showcase their talents this summer!

Kids can join a team for trivia on pre-selected books, create a book-inspired piece of art or writing, or bring their favorite story to life on the stage! Registration for the Festival of Stories ends on July 5. Stop by our Library to register your child for any or all four of the components!

The FOS will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Albright Memorial Library in Scranton. If you have questions, contact Nancy Burke at nburke@albright.org for kids entering grades 4-5 or 6-8 or Mary Graham at mgraham@albright.org for kids entering grades 9-12.

Upcoming programs

•Adam Schwartz Puppets Presents “Joe Flashlight and the Secret of the Old Sock”: 6 p.m. Monday, July 7. A Mystery is afoot at the museum. Join Detective Joe Flashlight and a quirky crew as they explore art galleries and uncover the secret of the old sock puppet. Sign up: https://bit.ly/442Aqlf.

• Yoga Together: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12. Bond through yoga. For ages 4-9 and their adult/s. With Kerri from Kerri Berri Kids Yoga. Sign up: https://bit.ly/4emEEb1.

• Deco by the Sea: 5 p.m. Monday, July 7. Shell decoupage for teens. Teens will create a seashell holder and receive a tea light. Sign up: https://bit.ly/44iGtB1.

• Seeds of Change: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 8. Teens will work out in the garden. New members are always welcome to join. Sign up: https://bit.ly/4l44NOl.

• Pottery Workshop: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 2. Join Experience Pottery for a fun and creative evening designing your own paint palette cheeseboard! Afterward, your piece will be taken to the studio for glazing and firing, transforming it into a beautiful keepsake to enjoy for years to come. Materials fee: $25. Sign up: https://bit.ly/4lLOxl9.

• Teen Tech Tutors: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 8. Need help with your cell phone, iPad or laptop? The library will host teen tutors wo will answer questions and provide assistance with your devices. Sign up: https://bit.ly/3TdP5nA.

For a full July calendar of events at Abington Community Library, visit https://bit.ly/3ZPnT2b.

Judy Detter, MS, BS, is the project coordinator at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Reach the library at 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org/b/abington-community-library.