CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will host the following events and activities this month.

• Kids Cooking Class: 11 .m. Thursday, July 10.

• Sculpting Your Own Tissue Paper Flowers with Raisa Statuto: 11 a.m. July 12.

• Artist Reception for “All in Time: A Duo Art Exhibit” featuring Carl Savo and Trinka Ravaioli: July 11.

• Traditional Irish Seisiun: 6 to 8 p.m. July 25. Open to all.

• Open Studio: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 9 and 23. Bring your own supplies.

• Open Studio: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 10 and 24. Bring your own supplies.

• The Felt Club: 1 to 3 p.m. July 18. Open group every third Friday of month.

• Craft and Chat group: 10 a.m. every Tuesday.

• Missing Socrates open discussion group: noon July 9 and 23.

• Memory Cafe for people and caregivers dealing with Alzheimers: 10 a.m. second and fourth Friday.

• Ukulele Strummers: open group at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

• Game Night: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 18. Open to all.

For more information or to register for any classes, please visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.