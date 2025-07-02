The Abington Heights Civic League, Inc. held its year-end banquet on Monday, June 2, at Colarusso’s in Clarks Summit. The guest speaker, Marie Onukiavage, was from National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The officers for the upcoming club year are Ronda Schiavone, president; Bernadette Menendez, vice-president; Mary Ellen Durkin, secretary; Sharon Campbell, treasurer; and Jessica Bowers, assistant treasurer.

The Abington Heights Civic League Inc. (AHCL) is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The AHCL was started in 1941 as a Junior Women’s Club. This organization has been a staple in the community for quite some time and has been influential in the start of the Abington Community Library when it was first located on School Street. The Civic League also offers affordable dance classes in the community with some of the best dance instructors in the area.

This year, the AHCL was able to make donations to the following organizations in order to help them fulfill their mission: The Abington Community Library, Lackawanna Blind Association, Shirley Wagner Eagen Scholarship, Equines for Freedom, Blue Star Mothers, Camp Create, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, Meals on Wheels Providence Pregnancy Center, Super Summer Slam camp, Women’s Resource Center, and the community fire companies and police departments.

The Civic League will be volunteering at the Forever Young Fishing Derby on July 12.

If you are an adult 18 and over, feel free to drop in on Tuesdays and Thursdays for Adult dance classes with Miss Mackenzie. The classes are only $10.

If you would like more information on the club and are interested in becoming a member, please email the club at ahclclub@gmail.com. If you have a child interested in dance, send your questions to ahclda@gmail.com.

Ronda Schiavone is the Abington Heights Civic League president. Reach the AHCL at ahclclub@gmail.com.