Artist Studio Tour to feature works in Dalton, Waverly, Clarks Summit

Art of the Abingtons is holding its first Artist Studio Tour. It is a self-guided tour in which participants can visit working studios of local artists across the Abington area including Dalton, Waverly and Clarks Summit.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

There will be an opening reception and group exhibition on Friday, Aug. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The exhibit will feature selected works from each artist and remain on view through Sept. 9.

Artists who do not have their own studios will be showing their work at The Waverly Community House, The Gathering Place and Parabello, 336 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Dr. Mel Wolk will be showing his work at Waverly Community House.

These artists are participating in the art tour: Burti Ceramics Studio, Cara Colombo, Lisa Cunningham, Peter Hoffer, Joe Kluck, Josiah Lewis, Kristie Miller McMahon, Christine Medley, Bill Tersteeg and Dr. Mel Wolk.

Mediums the artists will use include painting, ceramics, jewelry, printmaking and more.

Lisa Cummings is the Founder and Chair of the Art of the Abingtons Artist Studio Tour.

“I’ve attended and participated in other artist studio tours in nearby counties, and thought, we have such a wide range of talent right here in our local community, that it would be a great opportunity for this community to have something similar.”

“We are so fortunate to have so many talented artists in our community. This is a great opportunity to appreciate their work, purchase original art and support the arts in your community” said Kathy Wright Programs and Events Coordinator Waverly Community House.

Peter Hoffer works in his studio at home located in Waverly close to the Waverly Community House.

His interest and work are in printmaking which include relief prints, screen prints, etc. as well as mixed media applications that incorporate prints, painting and collage elements.

He became interested in printmaking as an undergraduate art student at George Washington University and at Cranbrook Academy of Art for graduate school.

“I’m participating in the tour to help promote more public awareness of and interest in the many excellent artists residing in our community. The tour offers the public an opportunity for an informal and beneficial exchange with artists in their unique work environment as well as in a few select venues. The Abingtons are home to many highly trained, experienced, and active artists creating high quality work. Although this is true of other tours in surrounding areas and communities, this first time Abington tour event allows us to celebrate and showcase our local involvement in the arts, in this case visual arts,” said Hoffer.

His work can be seen on Instagram Peter Hoffer Fine Art.

Joe Kluk will be showing his work at the Gathering Place. He was a special education teacher for 33 years.

“I never had an art lesson. I had a cartoon strip ‘OnionHead’ published in the 1980s. I’ve won many awards for my paintings, and I have exhibited all over the United States.”

He was a sign maker and made hand-carved wooden signs and worked in gold leaf. He has painted in oil but now paints in pastels. His work has been seen all over the United States.

“With oil painting, you have to allow the paint to dry. Pastels paint has a dry pigment applied to canvas or paper. You get vibrant brilliant color,” he said.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg in Education and a master’s degree from Marywood in Special Education.

He is a member of the International Association of Pastel Societies with master circle status and a master pastelist with the Pastel Society of America.

“There are a lot of wonderful artists in the Abington area. People travel out of the area to purchase art and there is a chance to see art in their own backyard. People don’t realize there are so many wonder artists living and working in the Abington’s,” he said.

His work can be seen on www.joekluk.com.

Programs, maps and more information are available at ArtofTheAbingtons.com.

For questions, contact infoatartoftheabngtons.com.