From left: are Victoria Castellanos, Ph.D., dean of the Leahy College of Health Sciences and Abigail R. Lynott.

From left: Daniel Haggerty, Ph.D., director of the Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program, and Mia N. Familetti.

COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Area students make spring 2025 dean’s list

Commonwealth University announced the following Abington-area residents were named to the Spring 2025 dean’s list.

• Kaylyn Elliott, Clarks Summit — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Mason Grella, Dalton — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Marissa Keyes, Factoryville — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Benjamin Levin, South Abington Township — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Tucker McDaniel, Clarks Summit — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Malana Nestor, Factoryville — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Kiara Nichols, Factoryville — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Courtney Price, South Abington Township — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Macy Valentine, Factoryville — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Makayla Keoonela, Clarks Summit — CU-Lock Haven campus.

To qualify for the dean’s list, the student must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50, on a 4.0 scale, in 12 or more semester hours of letter grades.

Area students make spring 2025 president’s list

Commonwealth University also announced the following local students were among the more than 800 named to the spring 2025 president’s list.

• Nicholas Roditski, Clarks Summit — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

• Abigayle Steenback, South Abington Township — CU-Bloomsburg campus.

To qualify, the student must have earned a GPA of 4.0 in 12 or more semester hours of letter grades.

Area residents among spring 2025 graduates

The following Abington-area residents were among the more than 1,550 students who graduated during the spring 2025 semester at Commonwealth University.

• Serge Grega, Factoryville, — Commonwealth University-Mansfield.

• Mason Grella, Dalton — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.

• Brandon Grogan, Clarks Summit — Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.

• Makayla Keoonela, Clarks Summit — Commonwealth University-Lock Haven — Summa Cum Laude.

• Tucker McDaniel, Clarks Summit — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg — Cum Laude.

• Abigayle Steenback, of South Abington Township — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg — Magna Cum Laude.

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

Local student makes spring dean’s list

Philip Sykes, a finance major from South Abington Township, was among the 1,741 students named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University for the spring 2025 semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Clarks Summit resident earns bachelor’s degree, makes dean’s list

Nia Ivanov, Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Science degree in health science from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md., at its 166th commencement ceremony in May, during which 607 undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred.

Ivanov was also named to the university’s dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2025 semester. To be eligible, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Abington-area residents named to spring dean’s list

The following local residents were among the 2,193 students named to the spring 2025 dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

• Liam Edward Barrett, Waverly Township.

• Ava L. Davis, South Abington Township.

• Sabrina Lisa Dearie, Clarks Summit.

• Vance E Dotterer, Dalton.

• Robert Earl-Delucy, Clarks Summit.

• Ty D Kaeb, North Abington Township.

• Imani E. Mcdonnell, Clarks Summit.

• Evelyn Margaret Walters, South Abington Township.

LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

Local student-athlete makes MAC honor roll

Megan Heard, North Abington Township, a graduate of Abington Heights High School, was among over 200 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes who were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll.

The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.

Heard is a member of the Lebanon Valley College softball team, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Local students named to dean’s list

Millersville University announced the following students earned a place on the spring 2025 dean’s list.

• Riley Wescott, Clarks Summit.

• Aidan Jenkins, South Abington Township.

To qualify, students must achieve a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. Congratulations to all who earned this prestigious academic honor.

PAUL SMITH’S COLLEGE

Local resident makes dean’s list

Paul Smith’s College announced George Duffy, Factoryville, was named to the spring 2025 dean’s list or Adirondack Scholars.

PENN STATE SCRANTON

Abington-area residents named to spring 2025 dean’s list

Penn State Regional Chancellor Elizabeth Wright announced the following local students made the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

• Micayla Arzie, Scott Township.

• EmmaAnn Bannon, Clarks Summit.

• David Boeth, Clarks Summit.

• Wersverlie Compere, Dalton.

• Arik Deutsch, Factoryville.

• Fey-Lyn Hankee, Clarks Summit.

• Christopher Hobbie, Clarks Summit.

• Lara Kane, South Abington Township.

• Bryn Lindsay, Dalton.

• Nicholas Lowe, Clarks Summit.

• Sejal Mali, South Abington Township.

• Halle O’Neil, Ransom Township.

• Samantha Sashko, Clarks Summit.

• Braden Savage, Factoryville.

• Sadie Stevens, South Abington Township.

• Ava Strickland, Scott Township.

• Alexandra Wardach, Clarks Summit.

• Victoria Wardach, Clarks Summit.

• Joshua Zafra, South Abington Township.

SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Abington-area students named to dean’s list

Slippery Rock University announced the following local students were named to the spring 2025 dean’s list.

• Kayla Przekop, South Abington Township.

• Robert Schirg, Factoryville.

The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD

South Abington student makes dean’s list

The University of Hartford announced Joey Acla, South Abington Township, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

West Abington Township. resident named to dean’s list

The University of Rhode Island announced Abby Wilson, West Abington Township, was named to the spring 2025 dean’s list.

To be included, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Clarks Summit student graduates from Business Honors Program

Grace E. Boyle, Clarks Summit, was among the seven members of The University of Scranton’s Class of 2025 who graduated from its Frank P. Corcione Business Honors Program, which is one of Scranton’s programs of excellence. Students in this program undergo four years of honors studies in the areas of economics, entrepreneurship, operations management, accounting, finance, international business, marketing and management, as well as a series of personal development extracurricular activities in the areas of service and career building.

Boyle graduated, summa cum laude, as a finance major. Boyle worked with faculty advisor John Ruddy, associate professor of economics, finance and international business, on a thesis titled “The Relationship Between Commodity Prices and Inflation: Pre-, During, and Post-Pandemic.” Boyle was also the recipient of the University’s full-tuition Presidential Scholarship.

The Business Honors Program students presented their senior projects to a panel of judges in early May. Grace Boyle received the award for best senior project, and Colin Merriman and Frederick Rollo received honorable mention awards.

Aram Balagyozyan, Ph.D., associate professor of economics, serves as director of the University’s Frank P. Corcione Business Honors Program.

Dalton student graduates from Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program

Mia Familetti, Dalton, was among 24 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2025 who graduated from its Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program, which is one of Scranton’s programs of excellence. Students in SJLA pursue a rigorous education designed to develop enhanced writing, oral and critical-thinking skills through specially designed courses in philosophy, theology and literature.

Familetti graduated, magna cum laude, as an English, advertising and public relations and philosophy triple major.

Daniel Haggerty, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Philosophy Department, serves as the director of the Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program.

Local Residents receive Outstanding Graduate Awards

The following Abington-area residents were among The University of Scranton 35 outstanding master’s and doctoral degree graduates recognized at its graduate commencement events the weekend of May 16-18, including at the graduate commencement ceremony at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.

• Abigail R. Lynott, Dalton, received the Outstanding Student Award for Health Administration.

• Susan S. Stopper, Clarks Summit, received the Outstanding Student Award for Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

• John P. McDonough, Waverly Township, received the Outstanding Student Award for Secondary Education.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Local Marywood University students named to spring dean’s list

Marywood University announced the following students were named to the spring 2025 dean’s list from each of its colleges.

College of Health Sciences:

• Hanna Adonizio, South Abington Township.

• Seth Blakiewicz, South Abington Township.

• Brynn Carey, Ransom Township.

• Joseph Dougherty, Clarks Green.

• Katilyn Ezerskis, Scott Township.

• Alicia Farrell, South Abington Township.

• Dariane Jones, Factoryville.

• Noel Korkuti, Clarks Summit.

• Grace Lorah, Clarks Summit.

• Willow McDonald, South Abington Township.

• Kaitlynn Nichols, Scott Township.

• Joshua Ponce, Dalton.

• Brianna Reardon, Factoryville.

• Camille Rillstone, Ransom Township.

• Nevaeh Sorensen, Scott Township.

• Amanda Suraci, South Abington Township.

• James Togher, Clarks Summit.

• Bailey White, South Abington Township.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies:

• Abigail Adamsky, South Abington Township.

• Casey Ames, Clarks Summit.

• Mia Angelicola, Waverly Township.

• Olivia Arcuri, South Abington Township.

• Nathaniel Armstrong, Clarks Summit.

• Kayleigh Beichler, Dalton.

• Abigail Bonczek, Clarks Summit.

• Lauren Ciullo, Clarks Green.

• Isabella Coleman, Factoryville.

• Chloe Conway, South Abington Township.

• Elizabeth Cowgill, Waverly Township.

• Avery Fiorillo, Clarks Summit.

• Ethan Frutchey, Clarks Summit.

• Mallori Grzywacz, Scott Township.

• Charles Hamm, Waverly Township.

• Camryn Hicks, Nicholson.

• Carolyn Hopkins, Clarks Summit.

• Bo Judson, South Abington Township.

• Delaney Kaeb, North Abington Township.

• Shelby Kaschak, Jermyn.

• Natalie Kohut, Scott Township.

• Alivia Lawless, South Abington Township.

• Mercedes McAvoy, South Abington Township.

• Jolene Morais, Clarks Summit.

• Owen Morgan, South Abington Township.

• Riley Mulherin, South Abington Township.

• David Nichols Jr., Scott Township.

• Ragan Poplawski, Nicholson.

• Elyse Rehder, South Abington Township.

• Kailey Rillstone, Ransom Township.

• Ayana Rivera, South Abington Township.

• Santo Schiavone, Clarks Summit.

• Adriana Smargiassi, Scott Township.

• Bryn Stiles, South Abingtn Township.

• Trevor Thomas, South Abington Township.

• Samantha Thomas, Factoryville.

• Nicola Veniamin, Waverly Township.

• John Walsh, Clarks Green.

Undergraduate students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-4.00 on 12 or more graded credits merit this academic honor.