We have many good reasons for you to stop in at The Gathering Place during this last month of summer. I took a pleasant break to sit inside TGP today, enjoying the air-conditioned and welcoming atmosphere as I wrote this column. Please come visit.

The month begins with a second session of the free Kids Art Camp week from Aug. 4 through 8, 1 to 3 p.m. Vida Dickinson and her volunteers will be lighting up the creativity of young minds.

Joe Kluck, a local artist, will offer a painting demonstration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, so that all can watch Joe’s process as he shares his artistic talents.

Joe is also part of the Artist Studio Tour that will take place for the first time in our area. We at TGP are delighted to be a part of this inaugural event. During this self-guided tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17, you can watch the artists in action and get a close-up look at their studios and artistic endeavors. Plan your visit by viewing info@artoftheabingtons.com or pick up a brochure at TGP. There will be a variety of mediums and styles from painting and pottery to photography, printmaking and jewelry. As a preview of the tours, The Gathering Place will have a special opening preview of select artists’ work from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, in our gallery. All are invited to this free reception.

More offerings for our younger friends when Erica Bailey hosts a Kids’ Cooking Class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21. She’ll lead the class in making S’more Parfait and Lunch Kabobs.

Last Friday was our second Irish Seisiun. The building was rocking with lively music as talented musicians inspired each other to create together in unrehearsed glee. An observer loved the “ sense of community” and the chance to sing along. Next Seisiun is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29. Warm up your voices and drop in.

None of us want summer to end (although we might wish for the heat to be turned down a little), but it’s not so bad to look into September as TGP will have an Art in the Attic Fine Arts Day on Sept. 6. Artists who might have some of their work tucked away can bring their work to sell. There will be a great variety of creativity on sale that’s sure to please everyone, so think about browsing at TGP that Saturday.

Still looking for a good beach read or a book to cozy up with on a beautiful summer night? TGP has two windowsills full of fiction and non-fiction books for you to borrow and keep as long as you wish. We’re proud of the current titles we offer and love to see people share our love of reading. Even better, get a free coffee or tea each time you borrow a book. Speaking of reading, our book club will be discussing The Other Alcott by Elise Hooper for August. We welcome anyone who wants to join the talk, and we love book suggestions to keep us reading.

Our regular groups will be running through August: Memory Café on the second and fourth Fridays, Open Studio on the 2nd and 4th weeks with Wednesdays at 2 and Thursdays at 6, Literacy discussion groups on 8/13 and 8/27, Missing Socrates on 8/6 and 8/20, Weavers on 8/2, Felt Group on 8/15, Ukulele every Wednesday at 6, Game Night on 8/22, Writers’ Group on 8/4 and 8/18, Book Club on 8/19.

Hopefully, this column will encourage you to visit The Gathering Place. Enjoy the art on display, take a class, attend an event or discussion, or just relax. To find out more, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org.

We look forward to seeing all of you!