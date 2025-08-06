With August comes the end of Comm Camp. And with it goes the joyful laughter of the 100’s of children whose voices filled every space of The Comm for seven weeks this summer. There is still much for families to enjoy here before we say hello to Fall.

The newest exhibit in the Waverly Small Works Gallery features the art of Earl Lehman. Earl was the 1994 recipient of the F. Lammont Belin Arts Scholarship. As Earl says of the exhibit: “The paintings in this small gallery reveal who I actually am.” Earl is a retired teacher who served for 38 years on the state roster of Artists in Education with the PA Council on the Arts. The Gallery is open to the public in the summer from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Due to inclement weather, the July 26th summer concert, featuring the music of QBall, was cancelled and is rescheduled for Thursday, August 21st on the Comm back lawn. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket and refreshments. The event is free of charge.

The pickleball and tennis courts remain open to the public through September. Donors to the Annual Sustaining Fund may reserve court time by calling the Comm Office at 570-586-8191.

The next Cars & Coffee is sponsored by Abington Financial Group, Bailey’s Café & Events, Kost Tire and The Jewelry Room and will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17. Let’s hope for better weather than we had for the first Cars & Coffee (June 22) when torrential downpours caused the event to wrap up an hour earlier than scheduled. Despite the threat of rain, over 250 car enthusiasts attended.

The Second Annual Waverly Wine Fest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9. The event features wineries, breweries and distilleries; food and merchandise vendors and live music. This year’s Wine Fest is sponsored by Classic Properties, ServiceMaster by Griffing and the Waverly General Store. Admission is $10 per person. Must be 21 or older to attend.

The Upstairs Thrift Shop remains open in August. Hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Shop will resume Saturday hours in September.

The Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly is the only program centered around the Underground Railroad and local Civil War era history of its kind in the area. It is an interactive program that explores the lives of the small village’s abolitionists and formerly enslaved settlers. The program aims to tell the story of Waverly by exploring the town itself and using the experiences of 19th century Waverly residents. Self-guided tours are available as well as small and large “guided” tours (given every Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m.) and private tours. Comm Historian EJ Murphy and tour guide Adriane Heine are available for presentations to local businesses wishing to learn more about the region’s role in the Underground Railroad.

The Annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament will be held this year at Glen Oak Country Club on Monday, September 15th. The format is captain and crew. This year’s tournament is in memory of our dear friend Jeffrey Orr Haudenschield. For more information or to request a brochure, please call the Comm office at 570-586-8191.

For more information on all the recreational, educational and cultural opportunities available at The Comm, visit the website: waverlycomm.org. We hope to see you at our next event!

Denise Reinhart is director of development at the Waverly Community House.