“There’s gold in the hills and the heavens above, if only your eyes can see. There’s gold in the arms of the ones that you love. There’s gold in your memories. There’s gold in your memories.”

These were some of the words of the opening song at the 23rd Gathering of Singer/Songwriters, the beautiful words of Lorne Clarke’s song entitled Gold.

“A very appreciative audience of more than 60 of us had a chance to hear the original music of four singer/songwriters, their perspectives, and musical interpretations,” relates Erica Rogler.

Three accomplished musicians: Lorne Clarke, Tom Flannery, and Timothy Zieger and one newcomer to our stage, Laura Boswell, had a chance to perform their songs. She especially showed off her vocal talent with the final song of the evening Angel from Montgomery. A memorable evening for all of us, indeed!

For kids and families, Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the next date to put on your calendar. Touch and Truck at Tunkhannock’s Lazybrook Park, a rain or shine free event is a major fundraiser for our children’s programs at the Dietrich. You are all invited to come to this event where all kinds of trucks and their operators are the stars on display. We see them on the road every day, but at this event, children and all those young at heart can climb into them, honk the horn, talk to the drivers, and thank them for all of the good things they bring to us every minute of every day.

We would like to thank the sponsors of the event including: Coterra Energy, Holcombe Energy Resource, LLC, Sherwood Trucks, American Petroleum Institute, AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania, Project Launch, Penn East Federal Credit Union, Gem 99 & 100, Comfort Inn & Suites, Wyoming County Commissioners, Tri County General Insurance Agency, Inc., and many individuals, including Ernie King, Sarah Sidorek, Shirley and Howard Fisher, Erica and Omar Camacho, and Margie Young.

This year it will include food trucks, craft vendors and community resource tables from these organizations: PA Pre-K Counts, Early Intervention, Parents as Teachers, Victims Resource Center, PA Department of Health, Children’s Service Center, Healthy Family Partnership, HANDS of Wyoming County, Trehab Community Resource Center, Commission on Economic Opportunity and Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services.

Coming up is Conversational American Sign Language Class begins on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 through Oct. 20, taught by Kristen Hibbard, NIC-A. Completion of ASL Beginner Class is required. Through engaging activities and guided practice you will strengthen your fluency and so much more. To register, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, extension 3.

And for the first time, we will have a Memory Scrapbooking class with Shirley Michaels on Thursdays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. Call the number above for more details.

There is so much more to tell you about. Just off the press is a brand new brochure called Explore Wyoming County Parks and Trails. On the cover is the view from the top of Miller Mountain. Pick up your copy at the Dietrich or the Endless Mountains Visitors Center. This new resource was made possible by Endless Mountains Heritage Region, PA DCNR, the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, Wyoming County Room Tax Fund and the Wyoming County Commissioners.

I have just made my reservations for Opening Night for Fall Fest on Friday, Sept. 19. I am so excited that my granddaughter and grandson will join me. It is time for you to make your reservations by calling the number above. It is such a festive evening for all. So gather your friends and family. Or come and make new friends.

Finally, I will end with a memory — a golden memory. It was 2002 when cultural programming began at the Dietrich when I was the first Program Director. The Rain Forest Café, where Twigs is now, sometimes brought in folk singers. I remember calling George Graham at WVIA and asking who I could get in touch with to give me contacts so we could bring folk singers to the Dietrich stage. He immediately told me that I should get in touch with Lorne Clarke. And the rest is history. Thank you, Lorne, for all you have done for the community with your Old Lynn Church concerts and your help with the Gathering of Singer/Songwriters at the Dietrich. Your wonderful songs bring us so much appreciation for the beauty all around us, if we have eyes to see.