SCRANTON — The Lace Village will host an outdoor fundraiser called Jazz Brunch for Johnny Braz. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. L

ocal businesses in Scranton, Clarks Summit and Dalton will donate raffle baskets and gift cards. They will be collected by Liz Naro. Food and drink will be provided by High Vibe Kitchen, who will prepare autumn dishes to comfort the mind, excite the senses, and nourish the soul. Chantilly Cafe will be offering fresh-brewed coffee, teas, lattes and more. Let’s Eat Pie will bring pie to share. There will also be wine and beer at the event.

Live music will be performed by Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio, Mark Woodyatt and Friends, Jacob Cole and NEPA Jazz, and Roy Williams.

The event is being organized by Braz’s close friends, Jennifer Saunders, Rebekah Gillete (owner of High Vibe Kitchen), and Barbara Cohen. There will be volunteers helping throughout the event. According to Saunders, Braz, who lives in Carmel, California, lost his possessions due to the wildfires in January. He was moved to safety but spent tireless hours in the hospital after suffering from aortic dissection in February. To everyone’s amazement, he survived and is working hard to get back on his feet. He is making amazing progress.

“Johnny is a very kind and giving person,” said Saunders. “This was easy to do for him!”

Braz will have artwork available for purchase and will launch his art gallery online at the fundraiser. He is grateful for everyone who is contributing to this upcoming event.

“I really want to thank so much gratitude to the community, who really stepped up when it happened, and really got me through it,” he said. “The people that supported me and reached out really helped me heal quicker and get through it all.”