The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County announced plans for the 24th commemoration of the terrorist attacks on America of Sept. 11, 2001. The commemoration will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at the memorial site in McDade Park. The Firefighters Bell Ceremony will be a featured moment in this solemn remembrance of the innocents who died that day which included two Lackawanna County natives; Laura Lee DeFazio Morabito, a Clarks Summit native, and Jerry Moran, a North Scranton native. First responder Dan Shaufler succumbed to the toxic residue of Ground Zero. From left: Bob Rutkowski, PA Ambulance EMT; Victoria Cichocki, PA Ambulance EMT; Tom Carroll, chief, Scranton Police; Sheila Shaufler; Patrick O’Malley, vice-chairman, 911 Committee; Paige Cognetti, mayor of Scranton; John Judge, chief, Scranton Fire Dept.; Pastor Terry Drost, Peckville Assembly of God; and Charlie Spano, Chairman, 9/11 Memorial Committee.