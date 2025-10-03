The hills and river valleys of NEPA are at their best during this season. Each day brings new hues that shine in the sun.

Our area is filled with fall activities, so many that it’s difficult to choose. Last Saturday, I watched kindergarteners learn soccer as their coach, a patient volunteer, attempted to stop them from running around like a bunch of grapes. Following that, I strolled through the Lackawanna Historical Society’s history fair, which offered a wealth of facts, pictures, and stories about our area. Next, onto the Abington Community Library to meet local authors, a real treat as I love to see reading flourish. Finally, I drove to Streamside Park in Dalton to enjoy art, food, crafts and lots of good company.

All these events were possible because of volunteers who work to bring their communities together. Seeing all these men and women offering their time and talents renewed my belief in the people who live in this valley, people who make this a better home for all. It was a good day.

The Gathering Place relies on volunteers, and October has some of our best offerings due to that help. The month began with Meet the Music: A Child’s Instrument Petting Zoo on Oct. 4. Joe Statuto and Colleen Ruddy, two talented musicians, organized this playful introduction to music. Kids had an opportunity to touch, hear and try out a variety of instruments. Hopefully, this will inspire a young musician to follow his dream (and then later volunteer at TGP for kids!)

Other classes for kids take place throughout the month, especially on Oct. 25. Chris Arcangelo, this town’s wonderful performer, will entertain with Story Time. Erica Bailey will teach students to make spooky Halloween treats in a cooking class. Sarah Bradell will show kids ages 4 to 10 how to Color Paint on Wood, then will offer Teen Woodburning for ages 14-plus later that day.

For the older “kids,” we have adult cooking classes. Chef James Bolus showed simple, flavorful techniques via fermentation on Oct. 2. Lakshmi Mizen will return to help you prepare salmon on Oct. 11. Pizza Chef John Lamberton will share his grandmother’s pizza recipe on Oct. 14. His mom, Paula, always a favorite, will lead “Making the Most of Eggplant” on Oct. 21. Sisile Maruzelli will return on Oct. 16 to show how to bake popovers that we all enjoy at Bailey’s Cafe. I think we’d better start some exercise classes to balance these cooking classes! Or why not try the Emotional Freedom Technique class on Oct. 9 to learn how tapping can improve your health?

Our art classes are also run by talented people who make you feel good about your own creations. Woodburning a Charcuterie Board on Oct. 1, Fall Prints with Christine Medley on Oct.3, Oil Painting Florals with our own Cadee Rockwell on Oct. 8, 15 and 22, Jack-o-Lantern Felting with Leslie Rhoades on Oct. 16, Single Sheet Books and Eraser Stamps on Oct. 17, and Portrait Painting with our helper and artist, Brooke Wadall on Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6 are all possible because of these people sharing their talents.

This is a busy month! Drop in to enjoy an afternoon class, starting with Missing Socrates every other Wed. at 12. Ann Vitale, expert historian, will offer On the Homefront World War II — Part 2 on Oct. 28. Women in the Military: Stories of Service and Heart will feature Janice Gavern, retired Air Force on Oct. 14. Gary White, our Master Gardener, teaches expert tips on Putting Your Garden to Bed on Oct. 16.

One of our favorite groups of volunteers is the AH students who come over on Tech Tutors night, Oct. 8, to offer one-on-one help with phones, laptops, and other modern “inconveniences.”

On Oct. 18, Bill Carter and Friends will entertain with their very special jazz offerings.

We can’t forget Halloween! On Oct. 25, for State Street Trick or Treat, businesses in town open their doors to provide treats to costumed creatures of all sorts. All are welcome!

To quote a movie title, “It’s a Wonderful Life” here in NEPA, mainly because of all the people who lend their talents and time to volunteer for their communities. Thanks to all!