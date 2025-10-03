Gus Vlassis, a longtime member of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, has served the Abington communities, Rotary District 7410 and globally for 57.5 years. He joined the Rotary in 1968.

A surprise celebration on Sept. 18 was chaired by members Diane Calabro and Janet Bevacqua welcomed family, friends, retired and current club members. A slideshow presentation was prepared and presented by Past District Governor Roger Mattes that included history and photos and a call from former member George Nichols.

—Staff Report