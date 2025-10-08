An attendee works on a craft at a previous years’ Halloween party at the Comm.

People take in the Glowing Pumpkin Trail at Roba’s.

It’s that time of year when leaves from the trees and the outdoor temperature both start to drop. Darkness arrives earlier and earlier in the day. Summer may be over, but the season of autumn has just begun.

That means Halloween is around the corner.

The Abington area has many opportunities for kids to don their costumes, brave the night, and indulge their candy cravings.

Roba Family Farms

At Roba Family Farms, children get to go trick-or-treating around the farm, but the fun doesn’t end there. Costume contests at the Great Pumpkin Stage give them the chance to show their costumes to other parents, and they walk in a parade that leads to the farm’s Candy Cannon.

There’s also The Sisters’ Spell-tacular Show. It is put on by three famous witch sisters, who demonstrate their magic and potion-crafting abilities in an interactive, family-friendly show.

One of the farm’s most popular attractions — The Glowing Pumpkin Trail — features over 25 scenes of carved jack-o-lanterns with multi-colored lights, fog machines and sound effects. It features a light-up carousel, dinosaurs, an underwater section, and much more.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Rebekah’s Rhythm and Arts Dance Academy will hold a Spooktacular Halloween Party from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. It is a free event.

Kids will get to paint pumpkins, dance to a glow party, and compete in a costume contest. There will be baked goods and raffles for sale. There will also be psychic readings from a medium for $25.

Character Breakfast

The academy will also have a Character Breakfast at Chinchilla Hose Company from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 19.

Abington Manor and Willowbrook Place trunk or treats

Kids will get to receive candy and visit with people at Abington Manor and Willowbrook Place, which will each have a community trunk or treat at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. The residents will hand out candy from trunks decorated by staff members and a few local businesses. Admission is free.

Comm Halloween Party

The Waverly Comm will provide Halloween fun to children during its annual Halloween Party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, Kids will make their rounds around the stations to get candy placed in cauldrons. They will also get to enjoy a coloring table, a trick-or-treat bag decoration station, as well as games based on this year’s “Minecraft” theme.

There will be other activities, including hackey sack, toy bowling and arts and crafts with art materials such as beads and pipe cleaners. Kids can take their artworks home afterward.

There will be a bake sale which will raise funds for the Comm’s children’s education programs. The event is free, but donations are accepted.

Church events

Local churches will be having trunk or treat this year.

Countryside Community Church will have theirs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17.

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church’s will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.

Hillside Haven Community Church will have its trunk or treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. There will be a table with coffee, water, and snacks. It will also have a photo booth so kids and family members can get their picture taken. Attendees will be given a ticket to vote for their favorite trunk.

The Halloween spirit is alive in the Abington area. There are many ways to celebrate the spooky season.

Happy Halloween!