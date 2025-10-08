AH students take on various band roles

Music is heard not only on the football fields at Abington Heights but also in the auditorium and elsewhere.

Michael Lesnesky, Abington Heights band director, teaches grades six through eight at the Abington Heights Middle School and nine through 12 at Abington Heights High School. He teaches sixth grade general band, eighth grade advanced band, High School concert band and jazz band.

He has taught at Abington Heights School District for five years and previously taught at Lakeland School District and Valley View School District.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in music education from Marywood University.

Lesnesky plays the electric bass, trombone, guitar and piano. He took methods courses in all modern band and orchestra instruments to obtain his music education degree and can play all concert band instruments at an intermediate level.

David Dzurec is one of two senior drum majors. He plays the trumpet and is in the marching, concert and jazz band.

He is the vice president of the band program and has the opportunity to work with the band, choir and orchestra officers.

A student interested in becoming a drum major is judged on a set of tasks. Michael Lesnesky and two retired band directors from the area score each applicant on a set of tasks. They conduct two songs, one from the show, and “The Star Spangled Banner.” Former drum majors give the applicants commands to follow, and then the applicants give the drum majors the commands to follow. The judges then ask each applicant one or two questions about why they want to be a drum major and why they’d be good for the role.

“To me, being the drum major is about taking responsibility for the band,” said Dzurec. “It means taking pride in our band, helping every member unconditionally, being resilient through difficult times, and reassuring someone when they make a mistake. I am very excited to continue working with the music department officers to run fundraisers for our field trip at the end of the year and host a few concert band events throughout the year.”

He is considering Boston College or the College of the Holy Cross, where he hopes to continue music in college and beyond.

“In my opinion, it is more difficult teaching the younger students that are just beginning,” said Lesnesky. “Especially with wind instruments. It is very difficult to create a good sound while also focusing on technique mechanics in your embouchure, hand/finger position, body posture and focusing on proper breathing techniques. It is a lot to remember when first starting out, so it takes a while to get going. Once the students sit down through practice and routines, it becomes almost second nature. At the high school, we can refine and expand upon what they already know, as well as play more advanced band literature.”

Gavin Phillips is a senior and plays the baritone saxophone and alto saxophone in the Abington Heights jazz, concert and marching band. He also performs at Keystone College in the Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble.

“What I enjoy most about music is the community it builds,” said Phillips. “The people that I met through our music program are some of the most fun and inspiring people to me. I am also a fan of the end result of the band’s performance. Performing with everyone in the band is very rewarding and has totally helped me grow as an individual. Music always gives me a way to express my emotions and give me freedom.”

He is the president of the band program. He helps with performances, plans activities and events for members, fundraises for the music department, and coordinates the orchestra and choir for the music department events. He and the band officers had planned and coordinated the marching band participation in the Back to School Carnival.

He has not chosen a college but wants to study international business. He wants music to be a part of his life whether it is performing, participating in groups or playing for enjoyment.

Adeline Rogai is a senior and one of 2 senior drum majors. She plays alto saxophone and also likes to play guitar in her spare time.

She is in jazz, concert and marching band. She chose to play the saxophone because she is into jazz and knew it would be easy since she had familiarity with the clarinet.

“I love the way jazz band provides me with creative freedom in improv,” said Rogai. “I love telling a story through my music. Marching band is a whole other story. It gives me the ability to put out my passion towards music composition and conducting. The bus rides to games are especially my favorite because I like to be crazy and sing songs with friends. Being a drum major means maintaining balance and having an excited attitude while knowing how to maintain order. It also means encouraging others more that yourself which I love to do. Music is what unites bands together, whether the band is big or small.”

She is considering West Chester University to major in education and become a secondary ELA or mathematics teacher. She plans to keep music in her life.

“In my opinion, being involved in a music ensemble – be it band, orchestra or choir – is important because it fosters vital skills that aren’t easily targeted in core subjects, such as teamwork, discipline, independence and responsibility,” said Lesnesky. “Music education also enhances cognitive abilities, boosts confidence through performance, and provides a creative outlet for self-expression. Music also provides students with a supportive community, a sense of belonging and classmates that are best and lifelong friends.”

Gabriela Avelar Marin, a junior, plays the baritone, and is trying to learn the trombone. She is in marching band, concert and jazz. She is treasurer of the band program.

“I love all of the ensembles, but I definitely prefer marching band because of the atmosphere and excitement it brings to my life,” she said. “I am able to get to know everyone a lot better because of practices and games, which I think creates a deeper connection between all of us and allows me to enjoy playing a lot more. I love game days. Everyone is super excited and can’t wait to play, I try to play the best I can so that people watching us can enjoy the show. Away games are my favorite because of the bus rides. One person, usually one of the seniors brings a speaker and puts on hype music and everyone sings along. The ride back home is the best because it’s dark and everyone is singing after a long and fun day.”

Naiya Prajapati, a junior, is in concert, jazz and marching band. She is the secretary for the band program. She plays clarinet, bass clarinet, and tenor saxophone.

“I really love music for many reasons,” said Prajapati. “Making and listening to music brings me so much joy. Music is so diverse, and it allows me to have so many options as to what I can play. It also allows me to be creative. Not only do I enjoy music in general, but I love the people in the band. There is this vibrant energy the band has that makes all the difference.”

The Abington Heights Marching band can be heard at home and away games. The middle and high school concert bands and the high school jazz band perform in winter and spring concerts. The jazz band also performs at local community events, fundraisers and places of business.