Lots of opportunities this month at the Dietrich Theater

“What would you attempt to do if you know you could not fail?”

For attendee Amber Martin, the answer has always been to hike the Appalachian Trail. She and 56 others who attended Jeff Mitchell’s presentation and book signing came away inspired by his words of appreciation and renewal from his experience of hiking the entire trail from Georgia to Maine, a five-month endeavor. The acts of kindness he encountered all along the trail reinforced his belief that kindness does exist.

Amber made sure to have Jeff sign her copy of his new book Lessons Beyond the Horizon: A Midlife Education on the Appalachian Trail, available at Amazon.com. Further inspiring is that when Jeff signed her book he wrote, “What would you do if you knew you could not fail?”

I, too, was at the presentation, and the next day saw the movie “Folktales,” featured in Fall Fest, our film festival of 20 of the latest acclaimed foreign and independent films. I was struck by similar themes to Jeff Mitchell’s. “Folktales” is a documentary filmed in Norway, a true story that follows three students at Pasvik Folk High School, all needing a new direction in their lives. The school is 200 miles from the a Arctic Circle and the students not only help train sled dogs, but they also learn how to survive the harsh winter, learning new skills such as how to make a fire in the middle of a snowstorm. The staff is always compassionate, but they do not coddle the students. All of them come away with new confidence, ready to redirect their lives. All learned that surmounting challenges and receiving the kindness of others does truly transform your life.

Another way to transform your mind is to experience live music. Classical guitarist Jay Steveskey will be joined by cellist Jeff McAuley at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, for a free concert of Cello and Guitar Duo Music from Around the World, donations accepted, sponsored by John Keker, in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker. The duo will perform music from France, Germany, Spain, South America and more. This is a chance to hear music without amplification in our Evans Theater with amazing acoustics. To reserve your free tickets, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3. Tickets available at the door.

Yet another musical event is coming up at the Dietrich. James Gordon is on tour and will perform at the Dietrich. Gordon is one of the Canada’s most prolific and beloved singer/songwriters. He has recorded 42 albums and toured the globe. An Evening with James Gordon will include music and storytelling, an unforgettable experience, and you are invited. Tickets are $15 each. Call the number above for reservations. Tickets available at the door as long as they last.

Erica tells me that Families in Nature is in full swing at Riverside Park on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 3-8. The last activity was to learn about seeds and create an art project. The project was to use seeds to create the feathers of an owl. Lots of learning and fun for the young ones at this free program at our beautiful Riverside Park!

The next time you come through our doors, you will want to stop and gaze at the amazing paintings and sculptures of our resident artists and teachers, Amy and Steve Colley. We have so much talent right here at the Dietrich. Amy’s landscapes and Steve’s sculptures keep evolving. See if you can see the transformations. We are so lucky to have them right here at the Dietrich, teaching and sharing their artworks.

So what will bring you to the Dietrich next week? I will be bringing my granddaughter and daughter to Kundalini Yoga at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and to the Classical Guitar and Cello Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday. I have marked my calendar. Have you marked yours? We hope to see you soon. Remember, we do it all for you.