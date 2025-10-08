NEWTON TWP. — TJ McCabe brings his knowledge of technology and love of music to his new church family at Countryside Community Church. He was installed as the new pastor on July 1. He is a local licensed pastor and on the Elder Track, meaning he can preach, teach, and administer the sacraments of Baptism and Communion.

McCabe believes that church isn’t just a place to go to, but also a community to belong, grow, and serve together. His ministry focuses on building relationships, creating welcoming spaces for people to encounter Jesus, and equipping the church to reach beyond its walls.

“Good worship is a passion of mine,” he said. “Worship should foremost bring glory to God. Secondly, help bring people together, and it is an added bonus if we can get people to engage in worship creatively.”

In previous worship services, McCabe influenced people to prepare soup for food shelters.

He also plays music in his worship services as a vocalist, drummer and percussion vocalist. He incorporates skits with music.

He previously worked in the technology field as a home theater specialist, cell phone technician, and software trainer. He once used Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri as the church’s digital wisemen to ask church members theological questions. Every week, he produces a video devotional called Side by Side in Community.

McCabe’s journey into ministry was more of a winding path guided by God’s grace. In his “Prodigal Son moment”, he realized that God was always inviting him back to be part of His active work.

While attending Drew Theological School, he served Lake Como and Shehawken United Methodist Church from 2015 to 2017. He then became pastor at Dalton United Methodist Church and Factoryville United Methodist Church from 2017 to 2019.

After receiving his Masters of Divinity, he was appointed to Trinity Clearfield from 2019 to 2025. From 2023 to 2025, he was appointed to Greenwood United Methodist Church in Altoona.

Pastor McCabe follows the Lectionary, a three-year cycle that leads through the whole Bible. His favorite Gospel is John. His favorite passage is “Be still, and know that I am God”, which is from the prophet Isaiah.

McCabe is a husband and father. His wife Alyson has been the Leadership Development Coordinator of the Susquehanna Annual Conference since July 2024. They have a 7-year-old son named JP, and a 5-year-old daughter named Becca. Together, they enjoy watching hockey, bowling, outdoor cooking, and being part of the community.

McCabe took part in the church’s Ministry Fair, which was held on Sunday September 7 at Fellowship Hall. It gave various opportunities for community growth through programs such as Warm Hugs – a hospital and homebound ministry group, Bible studies, Worship Team, spiritual enrichment, youth group, and Sunday school.

“I think it was great to see people prepare their spaces, and invites, and it was educational, not only for the congregation, but for the Pastor who is still actively learning about this wonderful church community,” he said.

McCabe enjoys being the pastor of Countryside Community Church.

“I love this area, and I love the community at Countryside,” he said. “I visited Countryside in my first year of ministry and I went home telling my wife someday I want to be the Pastor of that church. I thought it would be later in my ministry closer to my retirement, but this church’s story is inspiring and is evidence of the work of God at work in our lives. I pray and hope for many years here at Countryside.”