Many victims of domestic violence delay leaving dangerous situations because they fear for the safety of their animals. Indraloka’s emergency rescue work offers a compassionate lifeline to animals caught in crisis alongside their human guardians.

FALLS TWP. — After 12 years of fear and isolation, Amy made the courageous decision to flee an abusive home.

But as she ran for her life, she could not bear to leave behind the two goats who had been her source of comfort, grounding, and love.

Thanks to Indraloka’s Emergency Rescue Fund, Amy and her beloved goats are now safe. The goats are receiving immediate care and emergency fostering while a long-term home is secured.

For Amy, the relief of knowing her animal companions are safe offers a critical step toward rebuilding her own life free from fear.

Sadly, Amy’s story is not unique. Many victims of domestic violence delay leaving dangerous situations because they fear for the safety of their animals. Indraloka’s emergency rescue work offers a compassionate lifeline — providing safety, shelter, and veterinary care to animals caught in crisis alongside their human guardians.

However, with an increasing number of emergency calls coming in each week, Indraloka’s Emergency Rescue Fund is nearly depleted.

They recently rescued 10 chickens.

“While their care needs aren’t extensive, adding that many to our daily care list requires a lot of time and expertise. But these goats — we just couldn’t say no,” said Dr. Indra Lahiri, founder of Indraloka.

The organization is asking for community support to ensure when an animal is in a moment of crisis, Indraloka is able to respond.

“Because of the generosity of our supporters, we were able to say yes to Amy and her goats,” said Lahiri. “But we are stretched to the limit. Every dollar helps us continue to answer the next call for help — with compassion, safety, and hope.”

“Ours is a community that cares — for the most vulnerable of every species. We’re grateful that we can help care for these goats while Amy gets herself to safety.”

To contribute to Indraloka’s Emergency Rescue Fund and help save lives like Amy’s goats, visit https://bit.ly/4nALoFg.