CLARKS SUMMIT — Eagle Cleaners, 531 S. State St., is hosting its 28th annual Toys for Tots Drive. The business serves as both a sponsor and a drop-off location.

Eagle Cleaners partners with Marine Wing Support Squadron 472 out of Wyoming. This past year, the Marine Corps Reserve locally distributed 70,234 toys, helping 22,729 children in Northeastern Pennsylvania enjoy Christmas.

“Every child deserves a little Christmas, and it is our mission to help our community attain that. Our customers and the people of the community have been very generous over the years, and we could not have done this without their help,” said Buddy and Kathy Croft, owners of Eagle Cleaners, in a news release.

To help support Toys for Tots, new and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Eagle Cleaners until Saturday, Dec. 6. Eagle Cleaners’ business hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. This year’s greatest need age group is 11 to 16 years.

Contributions can also be made to Toys for Tots by visiting https://bit.ly/4qEgf6q. The local chapter serves Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties.