The 33rd annual Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley 1 Mile Firecracker Run/Walk Against Cancer recently honored the late boxing trainer ‘Hook’ O’Malley. Numerous members from the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley Division Four helped out at the race, which is in memory of their Division’s namesake. From left: Official race starter James Moran; Patrick O’Malley; Jamie Kane, American Cancer Society representative, accepting the check for $4,005; Mark McDade; Mary O’Malley Ruddy; Joe Holland; Leo Ruddy; Mike Robinson; and Gene Barrett.