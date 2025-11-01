The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will present a special concert by Quartet 137 by The Valenches Music Company at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9.

This event is free to the public and is sponsored in memory of local cellist Joan Daniels.

The Valenches Music Company is a renowned name in Northeastern Pennsylvania, covering all things strings. Not only do they excel in playing their instruments, but they also teach others to master them. With hundreds of students taught and thousands of events played, they are the experts whether you’re looking to learn or seeking performers for your event.

Their musicians have played alongside notable names like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Olivia Newton John.

Quartet 137 by The Valenches Music Company featuring Gabriel Schaff (Violin I), Leah Valenches (Violin II), Juliet Valenches (Viola), and Peter Brubaker (Cello) will present a moving program that celebrates the beauty and grace of live string music.

Tickets for this free event are available at the Dietrich Theater ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.