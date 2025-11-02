SCRANTON — The University of Scranton will host the following events in November and December.

Ongoing through to Dec. 12 Art Exhibit: “The Anthracite Coal Industry of Northeastern Pennsylvania.” Selected paintings, sculptures, and works on papers from public and private collections: 1829-1959. Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall. Free during gallery hours. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

Nov. 5, 5 p.m. Exhibit Opening: “A Life of Service: Celebrating David J. Wenzel ’69, G’74,” sponsored by the University’s Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service. Heritage Room. Weinberg Memorial Library. Reservations Required. Call 570-941-7401 or email alumni@scranton.edu.

Nov. 5-9, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. “A Doll’s House, Part 2” presented by The University Players. Studio Theater, McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. Limited seating, reservations strongly suggested. Ticket prices vary. Call 570-941-4318 or email players@scranton.edu

Nov. 7, 5 p.m. Art Gallery Lecture: “New Deal Post Office Murals in the Anthracite Regions of Northeastern Pennsylvania” presented by David Lembeck, independent scholar. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall. Reception follows at the Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall. The reception is part of Scranton’s First Friday event. Free. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu.

Nov. 9, 9 a.m. Open House for prospective students and their families. Various locations on campus. Registration required. Free. Call 888-SCRANTON or email admissions@scranton.edu.

Nov. 11, 5 p.m. Slattery Center for Ignatian Humanities and The Jesuit Center: “The Bible, Gender, and Sexuality: Historical Insights and Contemporary Relevance” presented by Amy-Jill Levine, Ph.D., Rabbi Stanley M. Kessler Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies, Hartford International University for Religion and Peace; university professor of New Testament and Jewish studies emerita, Mary Jane Werthan Professor of Jewish Studies emerita, professor of New Testament studies emerita, Vanderbilt University. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall. Free. Call 570-941-4700 or email sarah.kenehan@scranton.edu.

Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m. Data Science Day features programming tutorial, a keynote speaker and a data science competition for high school students. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center. Registration required at https://scrantondatacontest.netlify.app/. Call 570-941-6486 or email joseph.klobusicky@scranton.edu.

Nov. 13, 5:30 p.m. Schemel Forum with the Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library Collaborative Program Lecture: “From Manuscript to Print: The Journey of Medieval Books” presented by Michael Knies, special collections librarian and university archivist, Weinberg Memorial Library, The University of Scranton. The Charles Kratz Scranton Heritage Room, Weinberg Memorial Library. Registration required. Free. Exhibit and reception follow. Call 570-941-4740 or email schemelforum@scranton.edu.

Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. The Weinberg Judaic Studies Institute Lecture: “Solving the Mystery of Adam and Eve’s Forbidden Fruit” by Azzan Yadin-Israel, Ph.D., professor and chair of Jewish Studies at Rutgers University. Pearn Auditorium of Brennan Hall. Free. Call 570-941-7956 or marc.shapiro@scranton.edu.

Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Concert” featuring The University of Scranton String Orchestra.” Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Nov. 15, 1 p.m. Father Murgas Day event honoring the 120th anniversary of the first world overland long-distance wireless transmission using radio. Reenactment of the transmission between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton held in conjunction with the Murgas Amateur Radio Club, followed by radio station open houses and receptions at both campuses. W3USR Amateur Radio Club at Scranton, PNC Auditorium, Loyola Science Center, and Alley Center for Health Science, King’s College. Free. Visit murgas.org or email murgasarc@gmail.com.

Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. Schemel Forum’s World Affairs Luncheon Series: “America is Ready for a Pro-Peace Foreign Policy. Is Washington?” presented by Matthew Duss, executive director, Center for International Policy, former visiting scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center. Registration required. Fees vary. Call 570-941-4740 or email schemelforum@scranton.edu.

Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m. Ethics Across the Curriculum Lecture: “Spiritual Alienation and the Quest for God” presented by David McPherson, Ph.D., professor of philosophy, University of Florida’s Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education. PNC Auditorium, Loyola Science Center. Free. Call 570-941-4700 or email sarah.kenehan@scranton.edu.

Nov. 20-22, 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. “Legally Blonde – The Musical” presented by Liva Arts Company. The Royal Theater, McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. $5. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.livaartscompany.ludus.com or email livaartscompany@gmail.com.

Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “In Concert” featuring The University of Scranton Symphonic Band. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. Slattery Center for Ignatian Humanities Lecture: “Do the Brain and Behavioral Sciences Show That Free Will is an Illusion?” presented by Timothy O’Connor, Ph.D., Mahlon Powell Professor of Philosophy and Cognitive Science, Indiana University. PNC Auditorium, Loyola Science Center. Free. Call 570-941-4700 or email sarah.kenehan@scranton.edu.

Dec. 6, 8 p.m.Performance Music: “58th Annual Noel Night” featuring The University of Scranton Singers, String Orchestra, and Chamber Ensembles with guest harpist Marg Davis and pianist Ron Stabinsky. Houlihan-McLean Center. Free. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Performance Music: “The Scranton Brass Orchestra Empty Stocking Fund Benefit Concert.” Houlihan-McLean Center. Admission: one new unwrapped toy, new toiletry items or a cash donation. All proceeds will directly benefit local families in need. Call 570-941-7624 or email music@scranton.edu.