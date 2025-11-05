Kara Rilstone, far right, with the Abington Heights dance team, visits Allied Skilled Nursing Home. They performed for Kara’s grandfather, Bill Whitman, who is a resident.

Kara Rilstone, Miss Comet at Abington Heights High School, brought together a group she called Featured Friends for a community service project. She along with 10 Featured Performers in Lackawanna County high schools partnered with Kindness in Chaos NEPA to launch a House “warming” Supply Drive for the NEPA Youth Shelter.

This initiative, aptly titled “Teens Supporting Teens” aims to provide warmth and comfort to local teens in need. The other feature performers were:

Miss Buck (Julia Temperino), Dunmore; Miss Chief (Shiloh Muta), Lakeland; Mr. Spartan (Noah Marbert), Mid Valley; Miss Trojan (Hannah Rocco) North Pocono; Miss Devilette (Nadia Wansacz), Old Forge; Miss Viking (Peyton Oustrich), Riverside; Miss Knight (Bella Hubert), Scranton; Miss Cougar (Heather Davis), Valley View; Miss Invader (Riley Merrifield), West Scranton.

From Oct. 21 to 31, Featured Friends collected essential winter items, including warm gloves, socks, hats, blankets, scarves, and hot cocoa packets. Students, teachers, and faculty were able to donate these items at a drop-off bin at their schools. People outside the schools were able to donate items at the NEPA Youth Shelter. The items donated at the schools were delivered to the shelter on Saturday, Nov. 1.

“I like the fact about how many donations we’ve been getting,” said Kara. “I’m really grateful that so many people want to help.”

When Kara and the featured performers were together for a photo, she brought them together for a group chat and shared the idea of a community project. She was inspired by the community service performed by previous Miss Comet, Nina Sampogne. Kara reached out to Kindness in Chaos after seeing a Facebook post about the house “warming” supply drive. She asked Kindness in Chaos if she and the other featured performers can help with this project.

“It seemed like an amazing opportunity to collect more and get further community involvement,” said Edin Tinkelman, who co-founded Kindness in Chaos NEPA with her cousin Amber Chmiola and step-sister Caitlin Rogan. “And now, we had lots of people reaching out, and we’re really excited to see the results!”

Kindness in Chaos talked with NEPA Youth Shelter’s executive director John Rosengrant, who told them about the shelter’s new location and its fundraising party on Saturday, November 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Were really surprised and proud of them for stepping up the way they have in contributing to this drive,” said John. “We are hoping that we will accumulate lots of warm items for the teens and young adults who need them. Our entire mission right now is on the backs of the community to help us keep pushing forward because we are so reliant on donations to be able to keep doing what we are doing. It is great that it is aligning with our Housewarming Fall Fundraiser.”

Kara will also be doing community service projects exclusively with the Abington Heights High School dance front. On Saturday, Oct. 4, she and her fellow dancers performed for residents at Allied Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where her grandfather Bill Whitman is a resident. She wanted to perform for him since he is unable to attend games.

“All the residents were so excited that we were there,” said Kara. “Actually, we went (again) a couple weeks ago, and they were still talking about it.”

Other nursing homes including The Pines have reached out asking the Abington Heights dance front to perform for their residents as well. Kara is researching other local nursing homes to perform.

“I enjoy giving back to the community and being able to make an impact especially those who need it most,” said Kara. “It’s nice to help and make a difference.”

This is Kara’s third year on the dance front. She is also actively involved in the Interact Club, student council, and SADD (Students Against Drunk Driving).