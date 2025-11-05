The students of the Abington Heights School District are helping those less fortunate with food for Thanksgiving dinner and winter and spring breaks. Through the Abington Angels’ efforts, families throughout the Abingtons are being taken care of.

Each family receives the makings for a complete Thanksgiving dinner and pantry staples for each break.

“The program was originally started by the counselors and staff of the Abington Heights Middle School. They’d collect among themselves for the needy families within the middle school. There became too many families for them to help so they asked if the Abington Heights Middle School PTA would take over. During COVID, our PTA was led to believe it was not allowed so several of the parents were able to find the Abington Angels a new 501c3 home with the Abington Heights Civic League and were able to expand it to where it is today,” said Jennifer Bachan-Breiten, co-chair of the Abington Angels and a member of the Abington Civic League. She has been involved with the Abington Angels for 10 years.

The school counselors, nurses and administration help to pick the families. It is completely anonymous. Each family is given a number. The Abington Angels are given the number of adults and children in each family. During the winter break, a wish list is given for each of the children.

Each year, the Abington Angels hold a Marketplace. It is now in its 12 year. This year, the Marketplace will be held at the Abington Heights Middle School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8.

The Marketplace has 70 vendors, concession stands, 50/50 and basket raffles.

These are just a few of the vendors that will participate.

Shekat Stitches, LNX Permanent Jewelry, Unique Designs and Crafts, Lavish Glitter, Oma’s Unique Creations, Triple D Studio, Cannini Creations, The Crafty Momma, Tastefully Simple, Handcrafted by J, Smiling Eyes Candy, The Shadowbox Lady, Grandmother’s Toys and Joy’s Boutique, The Lights Under the Bridge, Sew Happy, Scentsy. Half Sassed Creations, Laugh and Loom Crafts, Wreaths and Crafts by Susan, Yarn Craft, Country at Heart by Anita, Hawleywood Bradway, SA Coffees, among others.

The Abington Heights Middle School and High School students help with the annual Marketplace. They volunteer to help set up, run concessions, help vendors and clean up.

The Abington Heights Choir and Orchestra have performed before.

“Our annual fundraiser is the Abington Angel Marketplace covers the majority of the costs. We have been fortunate to have our greater Abington are community also give cash, food, and wish list items. The last four years all of our Thanksgiving turkeys have been donated by our generous community in the Abingtons,” said Bachan-Breten.

The money raised at the Marketplace goes toward the Abington Angels program. It is used for school supplies, Thanksgiving, winter break, spring break, food pantry, wish lists items along with special requests from the administrators within the school district such as if there is a need for a coat.

The Abington Heights Middle School and High School and the Elementary Schools of Clarks Summit, Waverly, and Newton/Ransom collect canned goods.

These are some of the items collected include stove top stuffing, homestyle mash potatoes in a pouch, corn muffin mix, turkey gravy, cranberry, condensed cream of mushroom, green beans, corn, French onions, mac ‘n’ cheese, Rice Krispies,crackers, Quaker oats, peanut butter, concord grape jelly, italian sauce and spaghetti pasta, among other items.

“Each school decides on how they will do a collection. Last year, Waverly had a competition between each grade on who would collect the most canned items and requested items. Clarks Summit and Newton Ransom Elementary both had boxes in the front lobby of the schools where students and parents could drop off items. They also had events such as movie night where people could bring items as well. The middle school chose an item such as peanut butter and jelly and brought those items specifically for all the families. The high school does a food collection every year. Last year’s high school food collection was given to The Gathering Place Food Pantry. This year, it should be divided between Abington Angels, and either The Gathering Place Food Pantry or Dalton Food Pantry,” said Bachan-Breten.

Abington Angels has partnered with Endless Roots Farm and Jane Dough’s Sourdough. Last year, Endless Roots Farms provided fresh vegetables to the families for the first time and will do the same this year. Jane Dough’s Sourdough provided freshly baked sourdough bread for the families and will again do this year.

“Helping the less fortunate foster compassion and strengthens community, which is more important in today’s social and political climate than ever before. It takes a village, and our students are learning that the village starts in the halls of the Abington Heights School District. Being a part of the Abington Angels collections will hopefully light a spark of caring and giving that follows through their days in the Abingtons and then out into the world,” said Tara Sottile, co-chair of the Abington Angels and has been involved for 13 years. She is in charge of the Christmas gift portion of the Abington Angels.

“It is extremely important to help in anyway. One never knows what the future may hold for us and I know just the smallest act of kindness and grace can make a difference in a person or family’s life,” said Bachan-Breten.