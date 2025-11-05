Diva Productions presents ‘Incorruptible’

‘Incorruptible’ cast members rehearse for the play. From left: Bob Balitski as Charles, Joe Palumbo as Jack, Jason Belack as Olf, and Sam Falbo as Martin.

SCRANTON — Diva Productions goes back to the Dark Ages with Michael Hollinger’s play “Incorruptible.” It’s A.D. 1250 in Priseaux, France, and the destitute monks hope that a visit from the Pope will restore their church of St. Foy (a saint that hasn’t performed miracles in a long time). That is until a rival church claims to have the relics of St. Foy and the bones are performing miracles.

One of the actors, South Abington Township native Joe Palumbo, plays Jack, a minstrel who plays music, tells jokes, and juggles. He teaches the monks how they can repay old debts.

“It’s a funny comedy,” said Joe. “There’s some music. There’s some dancing. The cast is hilarious.”

Joe remembers performing with his co-stars Bob Balitski and Sam Falbo in the production of MASH, which Diva Productions produced at the former Leonard Theater in downtown Scranton. He also acted in one-act plays written by local playwrights for Diva Productions.

Actor Sam Falbo plays Martin, who is second-in-command.

“He’s a bit of a schemer who has some unique ideas on how to raise money for the monastery,” he said about his character in the play. “There’s a line in the script where he says something to the effect of “pious on the outside but underneath worldly as they come, and that is very much Martin in a nutshell.”

This is Sam’s second time performing the same role. He played Martin in Gaslight Theater’s production of this play in the early 2000s.

“When I saw this on Diva’ schedule, I knew I wanted to audition,” he said. “It’s a great role in an extremely funny show. I love doing comedies, there’s nothing like a good crowd at a funny show.”

Sam also worked with Diva Productions when it was at the Leonard Theater. He thinks his first show was Greetings.

Diva Productions has been rehearsing Incorruptible for six months from auditions to opening.

“This play is well written and has clever humor and the cast gets every nuance, said director Paige Balitski. “I’ve been laughing for weeks.”

Other cast and crew members include Charles — Bob Balitski, Olf — Jason Belack, Felix — Justin O’Hearn, Marie — Letizia Cwikla, Peasant Woman — Betsy Seaforth, Agatha — Meggie Roche, and stage manager — Andi DeSando.

Show dates are Nov. 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.

General admission is $15. Students/seniors/veterans tickets are $12. Reservations are suggested and can be made by contacting your favorite cast/crew member or by calling and leaving a message at 570-209-7766.