Patrons can stop by Abington Community Library anytime until the end of December to explore the art exhibit, “Stop and See!” featuring the works of Phyllis Rennie and Christine Franck, two friends and talented artists.

The artists will lead a guided walkthrough of their exhibit and will speak about the inspiration behind each of their pieces from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register by calling the library at 570-587-3440 or by visiting lclshome.org.