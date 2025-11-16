MANCHESTER — As the final second of the season came off the clock late Saturday morning, the ball appropriately settled harmlessly into the hands of Abington Heights goalie Billy Johnson.

Johnson punted the ball away and led the charge in the direction of the Comets’ cheering section to celebrate the first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state soccer championship ever won by a Lackawanna County school.

Abington Heights not only walked out of the stadium at Northeastern York High School as state champions. The Comets also came away unscored upon for the last month, including the entire postseason.

Johnson, a sturdy group of defenders immediately in front of him and a responsible set of teammates in front of them, did not allow a goal in the 562:35 of playing time in three district and four state tournament games. They were unscored upon for the final 597:54 of the season, almost 10 hours of soccer.

“I had that in my mind the whole playoffs,” Johnson said after making seven saves and some additional difficult plays in traffic that, while not saves of shots that could have gone into the goal, took away potential scoring opportunities. “I really wanted another clean sheet because not letting a score up gives them like that psychological thought that we dominated that game.

“If they score, they might think something different, but if they leave without scoring the whole game, they know we were the better team.”

The Comets were the best defensive team in the state when it mattered most.

James Mitchell centered the three-man defense through most of the playoffs while being flanked by fellow seniors Enzo Capozzi and Aiden Gardner. Defensive midfielder Connor McDonald did the work in front of them, and Tanner Shane, another midfielder, played some big minutes on defense when needed.

Nico Bustos moved from midfield to center back for the final 32 minutes of the season to help protect a second-half lead in the 2-0 victory over Conrad Weiser.

“We just play so well from all the years we’ve played together,” Johnson said. “I’ve known Nico forever, and the D-Line plays so well together. They know when to rotate. Anything we do wrong, we fix immediately.

“We play so well as one unit, and we have such good chemistry.”

The Comets held strong against a previously unbeaten opponent in the state final.

“When it came to playoff time, those guys just really buckled down,” Comets coach Frank Dyska said. “Obviously, we had some big performances from Billy, but also honestly all the players on the defensive side of the ball – the strikers, the wings even – we really kind of embraced the defensive intensity and identity.”

Gardner provided some tough defensive plays early to turn away Conrad Weiser’s attempts to generate offense in transition.

“We have a very strong midfield, especially Bustos,” Gardner said. “They’re always getting their headers down and on the defense, we’re always communicating as a unit, being able to win the ball, switch it and get it out.

“And, of course, having Billy as a goalie is absolutely amazing.”

Johnson collided with Conrad Weiser’s Parker Centeno while up in the air to make his second save on a direct kick midway through the scoreless first half.

Bustos broke up a transition at midfield with 24:50 left, then cleared the ball away from Abu Barrie about 15 yards in front of the goal less than 2½ minutes later.

While still in a 1-0 game, Jack Leuthe recovered from midfield to stop a centering pass from reaching Barrie as he broke open down the middle.

The Comets added their second goal less than two minutes later, gaining some breathing room.

Johnson’s work included going above the crowd to catch a corner kick just yards in front of the goal on what was not technically a save, but may have been one of his most important plays of the game with 12:35 left. On a similar play to cut off a high cross to the far post with 3:30 left, Johnson held on while getting bumped the entire time he was in the air.

“I’m used to that contact,” Johnson said. “I seek out that contact. I’m not one to run away from contact.

“If they’re going to come into my box, I’m going to let them know I’m right there with them.”