Former Lackawanna Commissioner Patrick O’Malley was presented with the John Mitchell Memorial Man of the Year Award on John Mitchell Day, Oct. 29, at the John Mitchell Memorial Service. The event celebrated the impact of John Mitchell, president of the United Mine Workers of America, on the country and its workforce. O’Malley was this year’s Man of the Year recipient for his union involvement. He is a former member of the Teamsters Local 29, AFSCME, the Scranton Federation of Teachers, and is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 81. From left: Jerry Murray, Mark McDade, Rob Fletcher past President of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Ancient Order of Hibernians Joseph Hosie, O’Malley, Bob McAndrew, Kevin Donovan, Joseph Holland, John Fletcher, and Mike Robinson.