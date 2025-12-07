The Rossetti Foundation for the Arts and Culture (RFAC) invites the community to ring in the holidays with its Holiday Extravaganza at the Rossetti Estate, 1005 Vine St., in Scranton, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19.

Renowned pianist Ken McGraw, and other local performers will give you some holiday cheer while guests enjoy food and drink. Cathy Rist Strauch is Mistress of Ceremonies and will perform, along with Frank Carey, and special featured performers of Mostly Opera which include: tenors Jan Clairmont and Ben Knox; mezzo-sopranos Emilia Policare and Mary Scheller; and sopranos Christiana Gearon, and Anne Marie Dupre.

Caterers from Mondano of Old Forge will bring forth several appetizers to make this evening special.

Guests will also be invited to sing some well-known Christmas Carols.

Space is limited, and reservations should be made by Dec. 14. While there is no cost for this, donations are greatly appreciated. Contact the foundation at 272-299-7330 or visit www.RossettiArts.org.