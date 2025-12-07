Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment announced the launch of the “Be Like Blippi Tour,” a brand-new live experience coming to stages across North America beginning in Spring 2026, with a stop at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple on May 31 at 2 p.m.

Designed especially for children ages 2–7, this all-new show brings Blippi and his best friend Meekah to life on stage for an unforgettable, high-energy adventure filled with music, dancing, and curiosity.

The “Be Like Blippi Tour” will take place in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre, located on the building’s first floor, with doors opening for bar and concessions at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $41.65 including fees, and are required for all patrons 2-years-old and up. A post-show photo opportunity is available for an additional fee. Groups of 10 or more will receive a $5 discount on each ticket. Prices are subject to change. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

The “Be Like Blippi Tour” is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” With Blippi’s signature mix of play, learning, and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing, and dancing along during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery.

The “Be Like Blippi Tour” invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us and share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to … “Be Like Blippi!”

“We’re thrilled to bring Blippi back to the stage in an all-new, high-energy adventure,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “Blippi has become a beloved friend to millions of families, and this new tour gives kids the chance to sing, dance, and explore right alongside Blippi and Meekah — creating joyful memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Music has always been at the heart of what makes Blippi so joyful, and Be Like Blippi brings that energy to life in an even bigger way,” said Susan Vargo, head of experiences at Moonbug Entertainment. “This new show invites families to channel their inner Blippi through music, movement, and curiosity.”

Blippi on Tour productions have already delighted millions of families worldwide, with tours across North America, the U.K., Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Be Like Blippi Tour continues this tradition with professional stage performers bringing Blippi and Meekah to life in an energetic, interactive production. Currently, Blippi: Join the Band Tour is touring select cities throughout North America.

For the Be Like Blippi Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Blippi on Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

FOLLOW BLIPPI ON TOUR

Official Website: www.BlippiOnTour.com

Facebook: @BlippiOnTour

Instagram: @BlippiOnTour