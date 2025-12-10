Local artist specializes in commemorative house paintings

Perhaps it was the house you grew up in, or a house that has been in the family for generations. Maybe it is the house you brought your firstborn baby home to, or it was the first house you purchased. Whatever the reason, Morgan Jackson can capture those memories in a painting.

“I worked at Glen Oak Country Club after college, and one of the members was selling his Waverly home and commissioned me for my first commemorative house painting. To say I was nervous was an understatement. I hadn’t drawn something that complex since college. I ended up loving the process and would always hope for more commissions of that capacity,” said Jackson.

She goes to the location of the home and takes as many photos from as many angles as possible. She will superimpose the sky if the home deserves a better sky.

“I’ve been using art as a means of expression since I was a child. Drawing and painting has been an outlet for me as long as I can remember.”

Her inspiration for art was from her elementary art teacher, Mrs. Stubble, who inspired her at a young age to pursue art. During high school, she knew there would be more art classes she could take, and those classes knew she’d excel at.

“While bearing the title ‘class clown’ in the senior yearbook could be seen as a bad thing. I think in accordance with also receiving “most artistic,” it gives it a kind of symmetry. I wasn’t just the kid cracking jokes, but I was the kid who lived in the art room, taking every class offered and learning everything I could, she said.

She is a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School in 2008, where she took all the standard art classes as well as photography, interior design, wood shop, and CAD.

She reflects on her time at Keystone College.

“I went on to study at Keystone College. I focused primarily on painting and completed every class on the subject. I also loved photography and ceramics, and completed those classes in their entirety. I finished my senior seminar in completing a collection of Landscape Paintings for an art show at a gallery in Scranton. I sold my first painting that night, and I knew then that this was my path. I graduated in 2013 with a Fine Art degree.”

She has a studio attached to her house. It is here where she edits photos, paints at her desk, or easel.

She mostly paints in various forms using a warm acrylic base. On top, she uses oil paints thinned with mixtures of mediums and turpentine.

“I will paint pretty much anything. Pets have been big lately and for fun landscapes. I’m enamored with nature, light, and color. When I paint, I get lost in the memories of a scene, letting the atmosphere and emotions guide me rather than just what’s in front of me. Pennsylvania is endlessly inspiring, from quiet wooded paths to open skies over rolling hills. I love translating the way I see its beauty and color and form.”

She sells her work at art shows, by word of mouth, on social media, and on Etsy.

“What I most enjoy about painting is how immersive it is. When I’m working, I can completely lose myself in the process. It’s a step away from the world, where I can explore my thoughts and emotions. Painting has become more than just a hobby; it’s a space for reflection and growth. Over time, it helped me process experiences and heal from past challenges. Turning something personal into a form of expression that continually teaches me about myself. Art lets us see the world differently, process emotions, and connect with others. Supporting artists strengths communities, and inspires future generations. We must hold it dear because creativity is the heart of who we are.”

Jackson can be contacted at Fine Art by Morgan Jackson on Facebook or mjacksonfineart on Instagram or through email mrgnsmn@gmail.com.