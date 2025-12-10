‘Mikey Goes to the Park’ follows a shy little boy who loves adventure

Emilia McCormick is the owner and founder of USA Tiny Tumblers. She embarked on a new adventure when she wrote and published her first children’s book, “Mikey Goes to the Park.”

“The book was inspired by my own son Ethan, who is 2½. He is a little shy when faced with new people, kids or situations. He loves books, and I wanted to create a story where he could see himself as the main character and find the courage to go out there and make a new friend. Through “Mikey Goes to the Park”, I hoped to remind him and other children like him that being shy is okay and that with a little bravery, wonderful friendships can blossom.”

The book is recommended for children aged 2 to 7, who are typically preschoolers and early elementary readers.

Emilia McCormick tells what the book is about.

“Mikey Goes to the Park” follows a shy little boy named Mikey who loves going on adventures with his imagination but struggles to make new friends in real life. During a day at the park with his dog Nibbles, Mikey meets an outgoing boy named Benny who helps him overcome his fears and discover the joy of friendship. It’s a heartwarming story about courage, kindness, and the power of connection.”

The characters of Mikey, his dog Nibble, and Benny, who is an outgoing boy who helps Mikey feel included and confident. These characters demonstrate to readers that it takes just one act of kindness to make someone’s day a little brighter.

“I wanted to write something that would help children with social anxiety or shyness feel seen and supported. Through my work with young children, I’ve learned that so many kids feel anxious about joining in or talking to new friends. This book gives children hope and helps others build empathy and understanding for peers who might need a little extra encouragement. “

“We went to Miss Emilia’s reading at the No. 27 Café. My son, Corden, enjoyed going to her event. He really liked the adventures the boys did together from slides to sharing snacks as those are things he enjoys going to the park as well. He especially loved that Mikey’s dog, Nibbles, joined the boys. I like how the book encourages Mikey to do things outside his comfort zone, and he ends up having a great time and made a new friend. It also shows kids how to be outgoing like Benny was and help others that are shy. We hope other families enjoy the book like we did. It would be a great Christmas gift for kids to share with their friends.” said Kimberely Stephens.

“Mikey Goes to the Park” is available on Amazon and locally at Café No. 27, Everything Natural and The Waverly General Store.

Jolena Treese has read the book to her 3-year-old son, Mason.

“Mason loved that Mikey and Benny quickly became friends. I personally love that this story not only shows our outgoing kiddos that just because someone they met is quiet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t want to play. Emilia used Benny to show how kids with personalities similar to his, can approach timid kids like Mikey in a fun and encouraging but not overwhelming way.”

Emilia McCormick’s second book, “Jamie’s Big Leap,” will be available in January.

“It is about an adventurous kid named Jamie who’s full of energy and always looking for his next big challenge. He loves to jump, climb, and flip, but his parents worry he might get hurt. They signed him up for gymnastics. Jamie is thrilled, but when he arrives at the gym, he’s suddenly overwhelmed with fear and hesitation. Once again, this touches on the theme of shyness, this time showing Jame learns to navigate those big emotions and find the courage to step inside, try something new, and discover his own strength in a new environment.”

The book will include Ms. Joy, a kind and encouraging gymnastics teacher. She helps Jamie feel safe and confident in trying new things.

Emilia McCormick explains why parents should read Mikey Goes to the Park” with their children.

“It opens up gentle meaningful conversations about emotions, confidence and friendship, reading “Mikey Goes to the Park” together helps children understand that it’s okay to feel nervous and that with encouragement and kindness, they can build beautiful friendships. It’s also a wonderful way for parents to talk about empathy and how small acts of kindness can make a big difference.”

“I want to say thank you to every parent, teacher, and child who has supported ‘Mikey Goes to the Park.’ Seeing children connect with Mikey’s story means the world to me. My hope is that these books continue to inspire young readers to be brave, be kind, and believe in themselves. Even small steps can lead to big adventures.”