Dalton Lions Club makes a difference in the community and beyond

The Dalton Lions Club District 14-H is one of the oldest Lions Clubs in the area. It was established in July of 1939. Scranton has the oldest Lions Club that was founded in 1923.

Mark Young has been a member of the Dalton Lions Club since 1992 and has served as president for the past two years.

“I was looking for a way to give back, and Pete VanFleet approached me about joining,” he said. “Pete was the president of the club at the time. I enjoy the camaraderie with the other members and the good feeling when you truly help others.”

The club holds fundraisers throughout the year. They make potato pancakes for the Dalton Fire Company Carnival, which is their major fundraiser. They hold a golf tournament with the Benton Lions Club every August. The Dalton Lions Club has a coin drop on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in downtown Dalton.

The funds the Dalton Lions Club raises are used in various ways, some of which include:

• Providing an annual scholarship to a graduating senior student at Lackawanna Trail High School.

• Conducting a free Easter egg hunt in Dalton.

• Supporting Leader Dogs Lions International program.

• Supporting Beacon Lodge, which is a Lions International program.

• Donations to the Blind Association.

“If we hear that someone is in need of glasses, hearing aids, or other medical needs, we try to provide them with that. If the Dalton Lions Club is made aware of such things as a house fire, then we try to help with that,” said Young.

Donations are also given to the Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital.

The club recently hosted a Pull and Putt tournament, a new fundraiser for the group. Teams of 4 started the morning shooting sporting clays in a captain and crew format. After lunch, the groups played nine holes of golf again in a captain and crew format. The overall score is calculated by adding the clay birds the team missed to the golf score. To be a winner, you need at least one good shooter and one good golfer.

“If you want to help others and do it with a great group of people, then join,” Young said.

The Dalton Lions Club meets monthly. If you are interested in joining, contact Young at 570-445-5738 for information.