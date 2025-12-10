World Wide Crafting caters to locals

One of Ruzhka Raynova’s favorite pieces she made for herself — a custom Christmas photo ornament.

DALTON — Working with vinyl, sublimation, and white toner, Ruzhka Raynova turned her crafting hobby into a small, home-based business called World Wide Crafting. She makes customized gifts for all seasons, holidays, and occasions. She has a wide variety of items including home decor, clothing, slate plaques, jewelry, banners, and drinkware.

For her busiest time of year — Christmas — Ruzhka creates custom ornaments with names, years, and pictures.

“People love to have specific memories of the year, so ornaments are always a good seller and something that’s small but very personal,” she said.

Custom shirts, especially ones that are personalized, are also popular during the holidays. Pillows and blankets are sought-after gifts this time of year as well. Ruzhka said that custom mugs are an easy, convenient gift to an acquaintance. She also designs local businesses on mugs. In fact, her main clientele is the local community.

“My biggest aim that I have is just working within a 20-mile radius,” she said. “I do enjoy seeing all the local businesses. Some of them reach out to me. I never knew they existed, so this is a way for me to learn about them as well.”

Local businesses that Ruzhka has made crafts for include Overwatch Home Inspections and Pest Control, J & S Auto Repair, Rooted in Nature, Free to Bloom, NEPA Strong, Martini Pet Services, Artwork by Keith Renard, and BearDown Construction.

Shipping is offered, but there are also three pick-up locations — Ruzhka’s home in Dalton, United Sports Academy in Dunmore, and United Sports Academy in Mayfield.

Ruzhka is originally from Bulgaria. She moved to the United States to be with her husband. Together, they have two sons, Emil, 10, and Jordan, 8, and one daughter, Katerina, 6. Ruzhka is a stay-at-home mom, but when she was pregnant with Katerina, she wanted a hobby. She began with making custom T-shirts. Her children have been helping her by pressing a design on a T-shirt or drawing a design on the computer.

At her website — www.worldwidecrafting.com — you can find T-shirts designed with traditional Bulgarian motif in faux embroidery. These designs are part of the Bulgarian tradition, in which women in the village embroidered clothing by hand centuries ago.

“It’s a very special connection to the history of Bulgaria,” Ruzhka said. “Bulgaria’s still very close to the heart and close to the mind for me.”

Ruzhka makes all of her items at home but plans to someday have an office in South Abington Township. She makes every item with every detail catered to the customers, she said.

“I like that I work by my own rules on my own time and use my own morals to make the decisions,” she said.