You are all invited to experience the awe and wonder of the holiday season at the Dietrich. A team of volunteers became the elves, the ones who did all the collecting and installing of displays inside and out, coordinated by Cultural Program Assistant Mary Turner. The outside window display in the Fassett Studio is the work of Heidi Houser, an arrangement of her nutcracker collection, and on the inside glass wall into the theater is a painting to greet you as you enter, painted by Heidi Knoss.

Six glass cases in the Earnshaw Gallery beckon everyone to linger awhile. The Clown’s Christmas Show was created and installed by Stephen Hendrickson, his 20th Christmas display for the Dietrich. Next to it is the Disney memorabilia collection of Ronnie Harvey, which he installed with the help of Linda Harvey. Across from these cases are four more, including two that were installed by Lily Reid — her brother’s Transformer collection and her grandmother’s lighted village collection. Xavier Houser shares his collection of all things related to wrestling, and Mary Turner shares her father, Michael’s, collection of vintage cannons. Thank you to our staff members and their families for bringing so many intriguing exhibits to our cases and walls.

And thank you to all of the friends of Jim Rosengrant who helped by lighting up the inside of the Dietrich, Omar Camacho for decorating the exterior of the theater, and the Blue Star Mothers who decorated the tree in the Kintner Lobby. Don’t miss the artwork of our Tunkhannock High School students in the Sherwood Gallery and artwork of the Beacon Specialized Living art students of Steve and Amy Colley just past the concession stand. The Dietrich is truly a family, a real community, and so many came out to help make us a destination of wonder. We are so grateful and proud of you all.

All of this preparation is just in time for all the festivities of Christmas in Our Hometown in Tunkhannock the weekend of Dec. 12 and 13. Beginning with Christmas with Stage Door Dance on Friday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the Dietrich stage, the holiday season will be celebrated with students of the Stage Door Dance Studio. Begin your celebration right here at this free performance.

This will be the 24th year of Holiday Workshop at the Dietrich, this year on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to noon, free to all, sponsored by Abby and Ron Kukuchka and family. We invite you to a morning of cookie decorating, holiday crafts, and creations by the balloon lady – fun for the whole family. Is it on your calendar?

News flash! Erica just told me that we are now able to announce that our February 2026 Wyoming County Reads choice for a book and movie is confirmed. Yes, we can get the movie, so the choice for 2026 is “A Man Called Ove” by Frederik Backman for the book and “A Man Called Otto” for the movie. You may know someone who would love to receive the book as a gift. What a special gift — a book to read and discuss, then see a film based on it.

Another news flash! National Theatre Live returns to the Dietrich on two Sundays, Jan. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Puppetry, magic, and storytelling combine in a unique Olivier and Tony award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel Life of Pi. A cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, stranding a 16-year-old boy named Pi, alone in a lifeboat with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal Tiger, a story that is brought to the stage in a new way. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3. Another possible gift for your friends and loved ones?

Have you chosen which of the Dietrich Theater’s 12 Movies of Christmas you will see beginning December 5 through the 18th? I hope I can see Elf and It’s a Wonderful Life. How about you? I hope to take my granddaughter to one or two before she leaves for her next travel nurse position. Maybe you have someone to bring to one of these free showings, sponsored by a business or individual in our community.

It is Christmas time. It is holiday time for so many of us. Let us help you make it a little more merry and bright. All are welcome. We hope we will see you at the Dietrich very soon!