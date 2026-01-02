Actors Circle comedy opens Jan. 15 in Scranton

Cast members, from left, Tony Ranieli, Jonmichael Brennan, and Kylie Pimental practice a scene from the play.

Rehearsing for the play are, from left: Kylie Pimental, Marcie Herman Riebe, Tony Ranieli, and Jonmichael Brennan.

Rehearsing for the play are, from left: Jessi Teevan, Justin O’Hearn, Tony Ranieli, Kylie Pimental (in background), Director Mark Fryer, and Jonmichael Brennan.

SCRANTON — Actors Circle will present “Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.,” directed by Mark Fryer, Jan. 15 through 18 and 23 through 25 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road.

Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows start at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.Actorscirclescranton.com or by paying with cash or check at the door. They are $15 for general admisson, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students. All tickets for the Thursday, Jan. 15 show are $10. For reservations, call 570-342-9707.

Members of the cast are: Jessi Teevan, Justin O’Hearn, Jeff Ginsberg, Jonmichael Brennan, Tony Ranieli, Marcie Herman Riebe, Kylie Pimental, and Harry Powell.

Sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh out loud. “Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.” premiered in 1979. This classic comedy still holds up, ranking high with audiences and creatives alike.

Co-authors Billy Van Zandt and the late Jane Milmore crafted a hilarious story about paying taxes, getting audited, mistaken identity, romance, and a surprise visit from Mom. Centered on subjects that many audiences can relate to, the madcap, chaotic comedy remains a huge hit worldwide.