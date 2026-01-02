The Waverly Community House, in conjunction with the Black History Project, will hold a History Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, in the Comm gym. This event was also held in 2023.

EJ Murphy, director of advancement and historical programs at the Comm, and Glynis Johns of the Black Scranton Project will present local history.

“The event in 2023 went over extremely well. We had a great crowd, and everyone had a blast. We have been wanting to host another one for a while now,” said Murphy.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Participation in the trivia portion of the event is optional. Event goers can participate as teams as well as individually. Each individual or team will get one point for each correct answer. The individual or team with the most points wins.

Food and drink will be provided.

“The trivia questions will be a mix of general American history questions and local history questions. The questions will range in specific topics and difficulty. Anyone will have a chance to earn points,” said Murphy.

An example of questions could be anything from “Who was the second Vice President of the United States?” to “What two boroughs merged with Scranton to form the city as it is known today?”

Prizes will include gift cards to local businesses, history-related memorabilia, books, and other assorted prizes.

“We have had the pleasure of working with Glynis and the Black Scranton project on many different initiatives over the past few years. The community work that Glynis has done and the goals of the Black Scranton Project are directly aligned with what we do here at the Comm via our Destination Freedom Underground Railroad Walking Tour program as we try to take advantage of any opportunity to partner with such a dedicated community leader,” said Murphy.

From the America 250 website, www.america250.org:

“America 250 is a bipartisan initiative working to engage every American in commemorating the 250th anniversary of our country. America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of our country. America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentenial.”

America250PA is the Pennsylvania branch of America250, and each county in Pennsylvania has groups working to support the statewide initiative, including the Waverly Community House and the Black Scranton Project here in Lackawanna County.

“This event is important because it is part of the statewide initiative to celebrate and reflect on our shared history as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The mission of the Waverly Community House is to enhance the lives of individuals and families in the region by fostering educational, recreational, and cultural opportunities. An event like this aligns directly with our missio,n and we think it is important to understand the history of our country and our local communities. Guests will not only hear some fascinating stories but also test their knowledge,” said Murphy.