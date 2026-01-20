A message from the Abington Business & Professional Association:
“A heartfelt thank you to our Clark Summit Festival of Ice sponsors — without your support, this festival would not be possible. The Clarks Summit Ice Festival is a gift to the community from the ABPA, and we encourage festivalgoers to support our local businesses this weekend and throughout the year.”
Silver sponsor — $2,500
• Everything Natural
Bronze sponsors — $2,000
• Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.
• Fidelity Bank
First Responder Competition sponsors — $1,250
• Jeffrey IT Services
• Mulligan Financial Services
First Responder Competition sponsor — $650
• Highland Associates
Parade sponsor — $1,000
• The Honesdale National Bank
Music and entertainment sponsors — $1,000
• Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City
• Pennsylvania American Water
Carriage ride sponsors — $500
• Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA
• Classic Properties
• MMQ & Associates, PC
• PNC Bank
• Citizens Savings Bank
Stars and Stripes sponsors — $500
• LJC Janitorial Distributors of Fuller Commercial Products
• Florey Homes
Semiquincentennial sponsors — $250
• Junken Monkeys
• Alloy5
• Pryor and Associates P.C.
Special thanks to:
• WNEP
• DiscoverNEPA
• Sculpted Ice Works
• Aney’s Costume Shop LLC
• Davis Tree Care
• Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau
• The Abington Journal
• J.P. Mascaro & Sons
• The UPS Store
• Abington Business & Professional Association
FESTIVAL VENDORS
The ABPA also thanks its vendors for “making this festival extra special”:
• Deep Roots Cidery
• B & G Winery
• Lou’s Mini Donuts
• 2 Wayz One Passion
• Lou’s Concessions
• Joe Kool Comics and Minis
• Texas Roadhouse
• Sweet Cheeks Face Painting
• Victoria Anne Elizabeth Co
• Wake Sauna