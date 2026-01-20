A message from the Abington Business & Professional Association:

“A heartfelt thank you to our Clark Summit Festival of Ice sponsors — without your support, this festival would not be possible. The Clarks Summit Ice Festival is a gift to the community from the ABPA, and we encourage festivalgoers to support our local businesses this weekend and throughout the year.”

Silver sponsor — $2,500

• Everything Natural

Bronze sponsors — $2,000

• Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.

• Fidelity Bank

First Responder Competition sponsors — $1,250

• Jeffrey IT Services

• Mulligan Financial Services

First Responder Competition sponsor — $650

• Highland Associates

Parade sponsor — $1,000

• The Honesdale National Bank

Music and entertainment sponsors — $1,000

• Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City

• Pennsylvania American Water

Carriage ride sponsors — $500

• Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA

• Classic Properties

• MMQ & Associates, PC

• PNC Bank

• Citizens Savings Bank

Stars and Stripes sponsors — $500

• LJC Janitorial Distributors of Fuller Commercial Products

• Florey Homes

Semiquincentennial sponsors — $250

• Junken Monkeys

• Alloy5

• Pryor and Associates P.C.

Special thanks to:

• WNEP

• DiscoverNEPA

• Sculpted Ice Works

• Aney’s Costume Shop LLC

• Davis Tree Care

• Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau

• The Abington Journal

• J.P. Mascaro & Sons

• The UPS Store

• Abington Business & Professional Association

FESTIVAL VENDORS

The ABPA also thanks its vendors for “making this festival extra special”:

• Deep Roots Cidery

• B & G Winery

• Lou’s Mini Donuts

• 2 Wayz One Passion

• Lou’s Concessions

• Joe Kool Comics and Minis

• Texas Roadhouse

• Sweet Cheeks Face Painting

• Victoria Anne Elizabeth Co

• Wake Sauna