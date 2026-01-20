A ride down State Street in a horse-drawn wagon is one of the features of Clarks Summit’s three-day Festival of Ice.

John Bervard, of Clarks Summit, mans a grill in the snow during the 2014 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

From left, Barry Kaplan, Diane Calabro, Dave Griffin, and Elena Kilpatrick celebrate the 2016 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice theme of ‘Frozen Frontier’ during a kick-off reception on Feb. 4, 2016, at the Ramada.

The Joker performs a live ice carving during the 2013 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Parade.

Abington Heights High School then-senior Camille Rillstone, guard, performs with the rest of the school dance team and marching band outside The Gathering Place on Feb. 12, 2021, during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

A crowd gathers in front of the Waverly Community House during the 2022 festival to watch Neil Trimpe carve a polar bear out of ice.

FRIDAY, JAN. 30

• Photo Ops “Angel Wings of Freedom” all weekend at the Clock Tower

• Scavenger Hunt throughout town (see festival brochure)

• 11 a.m. Live Carving Met Life

• 1 p.m. Live Carving with Hot Cocoa Truck at Fidelity Bank

• 3 to 6 p.m. Live Carving Party: Hosted by Jennings-Calvey Funeral Home and Crematorium located on Colburn Ave.

— Launching Aspen Meadows Pet Cremation Services with live music, light refreshments, and tours of Aspen Meadows Offerings

• 5 p.m. Live Carving Party: Hosted by Our Lady of Snows

• 6:30 p.m. Parade Sponsored by Honesdale National Bank

— 6:30 Live Carving in parade sponsored by Sculpted Ice Works

— High School Band performance at parade ending

— Rob the Juggler performing throughout town following parade

• First Presbyterian Church at 300 School Street will hold a Photography and Art Show directed by Elaine Tweedy from 4 to 7 p.m. Guitarists Roy and Mike Williams will be joined by violinist Mark Woodyatt from 6 to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 31

• 11 a.m. Live Carving at Electric City Studios while hosting a Vendor Village

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Presbyterian Church will feature a Chili Cafe in Fellowship Hall with entertainment by piano students of Michelle Triaca

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carriage Rides w/Brookvalley Farm: from the Gathering Place

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Graceland Themed Photo Ops at Parabello – Elvis Music and Gifts Face Painting by Sweet Cheeks noon to 3 p.m. with special guest Anna from Frozen

• Noon to 3 p.m. Trackless Train Rides in the Parking Lot of Our Lady of Snows Church

• Noon to 4 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Stately Pet Supply

• Noon to 5 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Spring Street/Depot Street

• 1 p.m. Live Carving at Everything Natural with light refreshments, raffle giveaway, and live music from 1 to 3 p.m.

• 1 to 2 p.m. Drum Circle led by Cheryl Mozdian at First Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary

• 3 p.m. Live Carving at Stately Pet Supply, huge store sales and specials

• 6 p.m. Live Carving State Street Grill featuring food and drink specials

SUNDAY, FEB. 1

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carriage Rides starting from the Gathering Place

• Noon to 3 p.m. First Responders Ice Carving Competition Sponsored by Jeffrey IT Services, Mulligan Financial Services, and Highland Associates

— 4 Local Fire Houses will be doing Live Carvings

— Competing – Gift Sponsored by Damage Control

— Chili Cook Off Sponsored by Holgate’s Heroes LLC

• Restaurant Alley: Treats from local restaurants offered at Chili Cookoff

• Noon to 4 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Stately Pet Supply

• Noon to 2 p.m. Live Music by Roy Williams at The Gathering Place