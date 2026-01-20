FRIDAY, JAN. 30
• Photo Ops “Angel Wings of Freedom” all weekend at the Clock Tower
• Scavenger Hunt throughout town (see festival brochure)
• 11 a.m. Live Carving Met Life
• 1 p.m. Live Carving with Hot Cocoa Truck at Fidelity Bank
• 3 to 6 p.m. Live Carving Party: Hosted by Jennings-Calvey Funeral Home and Crematorium located on Colburn Ave.
— Launching Aspen Meadows Pet Cremation Services with live music, light refreshments, and tours of Aspen Meadows Offerings
• 5 p.m. Live Carving Party: Hosted by Our Lady of Snows
• 6:30 p.m. Parade Sponsored by Honesdale National Bank
— 6:30 Live Carving in parade sponsored by Sculpted Ice Works
— High School Band performance at parade ending
— Rob the Juggler performing throughout town following parade
• First Presbyterian Church at 300 School Street will hold a Photography and Art Show directed by Elaine Tweedy from 4 to 7 p.m. Guitarists Roy and Mike Williams will be joined by violinist Mark Woodyatt from 6 to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 31
• 11 a.m. Live Carving at Electric City Studios while hosting a Vendor Village
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Presbyterian Church will feature a Chili Cafe in Fellowship Hall with entertainment by piano students of Michelle Triaca
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carriage Rides w/Brookvalley Farm: from the Gathering Place
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Graceland Themed Photo Ops at Parabello – Elvis Music and Gifts Face Painting by Sweet Cheeks noon to 3 p.m. with special guest Anna from Frozen
• Noon to 3 p.m. Trackless Train Rides in the Parking Lot of Our Lady of Snows Church
• Noon to 4 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Stately Pet Supply
• Noon to 5 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Spring Street/Depot Street
• 1 p.m. Live Carving at Everything Natural with light refreshments, raffle giveaway, and live music from 1 to 3 p.m.
• 1 to 2 p.m. Drum Circle led by Cheryl Mozdian at First Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary
• 3 p.m. Live Carving at Stately Pet Supply, huge store sales and specials
• 6 p.m. Live Carving State Street Grill featuring food and drink specials
SUNDAY, FEB. 1
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carriage Rides starting from the Gathering Place
• Noon to 3 p.m. First Responders Ice Carving Competition Sponsored by Jeffrey IT Services, Mulligan Financial Services, and Highland Associates
— 4 Local Fire Houses will be doing Live Carvings
— Competing – Gift Sponsored by Damage Control
— Chili Cook Off Sponsored by Holgate’s Heroes LLC
• Restaurant Alley: Treats from local restaurants offered at Chili Cookoff
• Noon to 4 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Stately Pet Supply
• Noon to 2 p.m. Live Music by Roy Williams at The Gathering Place