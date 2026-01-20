First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host an art show during the ice festival.

CLARKS SUMMIT — 2026 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice activities at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will include activities for both children and adults on the weekend of Jan. 30 through Feb. 1. Other than buying food in the Chili Cafe, all activities are free of charge.

The church is located at 300 School Street, one block off the main street in Clarks Summit.

An ice sculpture will be on display just outside the entrance to the sanctuary.

Elaine Tweedy will again direct the Photography and Art Show, which will be held in the Session Room most of the weekend. The show will also feature a juried photographic exhibit, as well as the fine artwork of talented parishioners and community members, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Guitarists Roy and Mike Williams, along with violinist Mark Woodyatt, will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary, amazing the audience with their gypsy jazz-inspired music.

The Chili Cafe will be available in the Fellowship Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with entertainment by piano students of Michelle Triaca.

Cheryl Mozdian will lead a drum circle from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary.

The church’s Arts Series is supported by a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant as well as individual contributions.

For information, call the church at 570-586-6306.