Attorney Ken Lee recently joined the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons to share Hillside Park news for the Clarks Summit facility. Free ice skating began Dec. 28, 2025, and free rentals of sticks and 200 pairs of skates are available. Rotarians, Lee, and other community leaders are discussing the possibility of moving the annual Rotary Fireworks to Hillside Park to accommodate the Middle School expansion. Follow the Hillside Facebook information as well as the Rotary Facebook page for updates. From left: Ken Lee and club President Chris Loftus.

Michael, president of the Strat Edge Group, brought an educational program on AI to a recent weekly Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting. A Q&A followed, and many members lingered well past the meeting time to listen to Michael’s broad knowledge of Artificial Intelligence. From left: Member and Past President Diane Calabro and Michael Pickreign.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons gives special thanks for all the work, Mike Wademan, outstanding Abington Rotarian and the latest Paul Harris Fellow. He has been a valued member of The Rotary Club of The Abingtons since 2013. He has worked for years as a parking guru at the annual fireworks event. Recently, he has been instrumental in developing and disseminating a membership survey. Shown, Wademan receives his Paul Harris award from Chris Loftus, Rotary president, and Joe Loughman, past district governor.

Michael, president of the Strat Edge Group, brought an educational program on AI to a recent weekly Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting. A Q&A followed, and many members lingered well past the meeting time to listen to Michael’s broad knowledge of Artificial Intelligence. From left: Member and Past President Diane Calabro and Michael Pickreign.

Attorney Ken Lee recently joined the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons to share Hillside Park news for the Clarks Summit facility. Free ice skating began Dec. 28, 2025, and free rentals of sticks and 200 pairs of skates are available. Rotarians, Lee, and other community leaders are discussing the possibility of moving the annual Rotary Fireworks to Hillside Park to accommodate the Middle School expansion. Follow the Hillside Facebook information as well as the Rotary Facebook page for updates. From left: Ken Lee and club President Chris Loftus.