DALTON — Imagine Performing Arts Center will begin Dalton’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary with a performance called “A Very Patriotic Pageant!” Students from kindergarten through sixth grade will perform a lighthearted, 30-minute musical featuring American tunes such as “Grand Old Flag” and “Yankee Doodle.” It will have historical characters, including Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross, and George Washington.

Funny heads of Mount Rushmore will tell dad jokes throughout the show.

The pageant is in partnership with Dalton Community & Commerce Association as part of its yearlong 250 Anniversary of America celebrations.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 (doors open at 1:30 p.m.).

Colonial snacks and patriotic-themed crafts will follow after Saturday’s performance.