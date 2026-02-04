FACTORYVILLE — The Factoryville Fire Company Auxiliary announced the return of its All-Day Bingo. This numbers-and-squares event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the fire hall, 412 College Ave., Factoryville.

The doors will open at 10:30 a.m., and games will begin at 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to follow CDC guidelines in effect on the day of the event.

The fee to participate in this “bingo palooza” is $45 and includes eighteen (18) regular games and specials, all-day refreshments, and a dinner of chicken tenders and fixings. Additional items for purchase include “Lucky 7” at $1 per sheet, “Bonanza” at three for $2, and “Winner Take All” at $2 per sheet.

Reservations can be made by contacting Bonnie at 570-687-6580. Please leave a message, including the number of dinners being reserved.